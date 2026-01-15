‘Might is right’ world especially damaging for small states like Malta, Myriam Spiteri Debono says

President Myriam Spiteri Debono warned a world in which “might is right” prevails would be especially damaging for small states like Malta.

She urged renewed investment in diplomacy, multilateralism and respect for international law.

Speaking during New Year’s greetings with the diplomatic corps, the president said growing conflicts, geopolitical tensions and disregard for human rights underscored the need to strengthen dialogue and the institutions that allow disputes to be settled peacefully.

“A world in which might is right would be detrimental to all countries, especially small nations,” she said, reaffirming Malta’s commitment to the United Nations Charter and an effective multilateral system.

Welcoming ambassadors as “friends of our country”, the president thanked diplomats for their work over the past year in strengthening bilateral ties, trade and people-to-people contacts.

Looking ahead, she said Malta would continue to deepen existing relationships while seeking new areas of cooperation, supported by high-level visits and bilateral agreements concluded over the past year. Spiteri Debono highlighted the launch of the Gulf Regional Framework Policy in December, outlining Malta’s strategic engagement with a key global region.

Turning to global affairs, the president said the Mediterranean remained central to Malta’s foreign policy.

She reiterated support for a two-state solution in the Middle East and called for genuine efforts to end Russia’s “illegal and unprovoked” war against Ukraine in line with international law.

She also cited Venezuela as a reminder of the fragility of democratic norms, while urging attention to ongoing conflicts in Sudan, Syria, Yemen, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Haiti and Myanmar.

Beyond conflict, the president highlighted climate change as an existential threat, particularly for small island states, as well as challenges linked to irregular migration, cyber threats, misinformation and the rapid advance of artificial intelligence.

Quoting Foreign Minister Ian Borg, she said change was the only constant in today’s geopolitical landscape, requiring adaptability without abandoning core principles.

History showed that peace and prosperity flourish when humanity, inclusion and understanding guide international relations, she said, adding: “I am confident that, together, we can navigate the challenges ahead.”