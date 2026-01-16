Strong winds expected to sweep over Malta on Monday

Strong winds are expected to batter the Maltese Islands early next week, with forecasters warning near-gale to gale-force conditions could develop, particularly on Monday and Tuesday.

According to meteorological forecasts, winds could reach Force 8 on the Beaufort scale, with mean speeds ranging between 34 and 40 knots. Predictions also indicate gusts exceeding 40 knots are possible during this period.

The adverse weather is being driven by a deepening area of low pressure over Algeria that is forecast to extend into the central Mediterranean and intensify as it moves over Tunisia. At the same time, a strong area of high pressure is expected to remain positioned over the Balkans. This pressure gradient is likely to generate strong and persistent winds over the Maltese Islands.

The expected conditions would be significantly stronger than the January average. The mean wind speed recorded in January 2025 stood at 8.9 knots, which is in line with the long-term January climatic norm of 8.9 knots.

The Met Office is urging the public to remain alert and to follow official forecasts and warnings in the coming days.

Weather warnings, including those related to wind, precipitation and thunderstorms, are expected to be issued for the general public. These warnings will be colour-coded according to the severity of the expected impact.

A red wind warning would be issued if Force 8 winds or stronger are forecast to affect the Maltese Islands. Marine wind warnings are also expected, given the potential impact on maritime activity.