Management failures drove plan to transfer dogs to Italy: animal welfare commissioner report

Chronic management shortcomings at Malta’s Animal Welfare Directorate shelter were the root cause of a controversial plan to transfer 20 dogs to Italy, according to a report by the Commissioner for Animal Welfare.

The mismanagement included prolonged confinement of dogs, weak behavioural support and an unstructured adoption system.

The proposed transfer to a privately run shelter in Caserta was cancelled after Animal Welfare Commissioner Fleur Abela concluded conditions abroad would not offer a clear improvement in welfare, quality of life or long-term homing prospects for the dogs.

The report instead points to systemic failings which should have been addressed long before overseas relocation was considered.

“These dogs should never have reached a point where transfer was seen as a solution,” the report states, warning against “reactive decisions” driven by capacity pressures rather than long-term planning.

While the Italian shelter was found to be fully licensed, registered on the EU TRACES system and compliant with veterinary and documentation requirements, the commissioner said this was not enough. The assessment found that the Caserta facility did not demonstrably exceed the standards available at the Għammieri shelter, particularly for dogs with long histories of confinement and behavioural needs.

“Licensing and paperwork compliance do not equate to better welfare,” the report notes, stressing that TRACES focuses on health and traceability, not enrichment, socialisation or rehabilitation.

At the heart of the issue, the commissioner said, was the failure to deal with long-stay dogs at the AWD shelter.

The report highlights a lack of behavioural training, limited enrichment, overstretched veterinary resources and the absence of a multidisciplinary adoption and fostering framework. Together, these shortcomings led to stagnating adoption rates and mounting pressure on shelter capacity.

The Caserta shelter housed between 450 and 500 dogs at the time of the visit, with 15 full-time staff, including two veterinarians.

By comparison, the AWD shelter had three veterinarians caring for around 86 dogs, in addition to cats. The commissioner expressed concern that vulnerable dogs transferred from Malta, including fragile bully breeds, would not receive sufficient individual attention in such a large setting.

Although Dogs Town SRL reported more than 240 adoptions in 2025, largely through a nationwide volunteer network, it was unable to provide data on failed adoptions or clear criteria for rehoming dogs with behavioural aggression. The absence of structured rehabilitation plans or return-rate monitoring raised further red flags.

The report is also critical of the way the dogs were selected for transfer, describing the process as opaque and lacking objective medical or behavioural criteria. Incomplete lists were provided, and there was no evidence that all selected dogs were fit to travel.

“The lives of sentient beings cannot be managed on the basis of incomplete information,” the commissioner wrote, adding that state-endorsed transfers carry a higher duty of care than those organised by private organisations.

Rather than exporting dogs, the report calls for urgent reform of the AWD shelter. Recommendations include upgrading pens and off-leash areas, integrating volunteers into daily operations, hiring behaviourists and trainers, and establishing a multidisciplinary adoption board to oversee placements.

The commissioner also suggests that, in the absence of an effective internal structure, the government should consider appointing a reputable NGO to manage adoption and socialisation programmes at the shelter.

Following the cancellation of the transfer, coordinated efforts between the commissioner’s office, NGOs and volunteers led to more than 25 long-stay dogs being rehomed or placed in the process of adoption within weeks.

The report concludes the episode should serve as a turning point for animal welfare policy in Malta.

“A country of this size cannot afford fragmentation,” it states. “Systemic reform, not relocation, is the only sustainable and humane solution.”