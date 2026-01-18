Prime minister opens up on election, housing, migration, planning reform and Greenland

It’s not every day that the prime minister asks for an audience with your newsroom. He’s someone we normally have to seek out on the steps of Castille or by the parliament barriers. This time, he came to our newsroom and spent an hour and a bit more, answering our questions.

He came to our office at 10am on Wednesday, his full communications team in tow. He greeted everyone as we prepared an espresso for him to sip on. After the initial chit-chat, we settled around our desks, started a voice memo recording on my mobile phone, and spent the next hour asking questions and speaking our mind about the issues of today. This is how the discussion played out.

Budget not election

The question on everyone’s mind is whether the election is happening this year or the next. Our Executive Editor Kurt Sansone put it to him straight and plain: “Are you still ruling out a March election?”

“To this day, my focus is October 2026, the day of the budget. I want a strong budget. The present focus is the geopolitical situation,” he said.

Greenland maybe election

After Abela mentioned geopolitical developments, Online Editor Karl Azzopardi asked him about Greenland and Donald Trump’s repeated declarations that he wants it.

Abela said the biggest question on his mind is whether the icy Danish territory is subject to the EU treaty. “It’s not a European territory in the sense it being an oversees territory,” he pointed out.

And Abela is not too concerned about a physical attack by the US on Greenland, especially with American bases already on the territory. Rather, the EU is adopting a wait-and-see approach. “Some say we should be a bit more direct or clear, but I think we should be cautious. That doesn’t mean we can’t show solidarity with Denmark. Having said that, what do the people of Greenland want?”

Senior journalist James Debono briefly went back to Abela’s comment about the election, and how international developments could affect political choices locally, even possibly the date of an election.

Abela made it clear that he has a five-year mandate, and to this day, the circumstances don’t suggest to him that he should call an early election. “But things can change,” he said, keeping a door open. “There might come a moment when I feel that I need a new mandate. So far, I’m excluding it. But what the national interest dictates could change from day to day.”

Planning reform awaits convergence

James Debono led the discussion on planning reform. Abela was keen to hear his thoughts about the government’s planning reform proposals. “What do you think?” he asked.

Debono told him the reform appears to be unfinished business. “Will you finalise this before the election?” he asked.

Abela said it would be difficult to finalise the reform because there has been little convergence on the proposed legislation, and it doesn’t seem like an agreement will be secured any time soon.

Debono recalled the point of the reform was to give the planning process some certainty, yet some clauses in the proposed law create more uncertainty by granting stronger powers to certain decision-making boards.

Abela brought up an example of two identical planning applications for two fuel stations. “In one case, the court said one policy should be applied. In the other case, the court said another policy should be applied. I rang up a lawyer, who happened to be party to both cases, asking for an explanation. To this day I still don’t know why [the court decided as it did]. And the decisions come from the same judge.” He said this is the kind of uncertainty that exists in the planning process today.

“In an ideal world, the local plans would be revised. By law, this should happen from time to time. This never happened, and it takes a long time. And some argue that we need some certainty before this process can happen,” Abela said.

He added the government doesn’t have any red lines on the reform and is open to changes. He also said the two bills, one containing changes to the appeals system and the other impacting the wider planning process, have to be considered together.

“We’ve met with all of the NGOs that have been vociferous. There are points that have been left out and other points we’re still discussing. If we don’t find general convergence, I won’t force anything. I won’t steamroll over anyone,” the prime minister insisted.

When Kurt asked about retiring the bills from parliament altogether as a sign of goodwill, Abela insisted that having the bills on the parliamentary agenda does not preclude stakeholder discussions to make the changes stronger.

Top appointments

In 2025, the Nationalist Party voted in Alex Borg as its new leader, succeeding Bernard Grech. Karl asked Abela about his relationship with Borg as the new leader of the Opposition, and how this compares to his relationship with Bernard Grech and briefly with Adrian Delia.

“I have a good relationship with Alex Borg. I had a good relationship with Adrian Delia. I also had a good relationship with Bernard Grech. The only sour episode with him was when appointing the new president. I had presented a name to him twice and then he told this person’s family that they were not being mentioned. Other than that, we didn’t have any other major episodes,” Abela said.

He said there are sensitive discussions taking place between the government and the Opposition to appoint a new chief justice and auditor general, although he was surprised to hear Alex Borg tell the press last Sunday that he wasn’t approached to discuss these new appointments.

“First, these discussions happen between the respective counterparts, in this case the justice spokespeople. These discussions are happening on the two roles. If we don’t agree on these roles, it would discredit both parties,” Abela said.

He said it would be particularly damning if the two parties fail to appoint an auditor general, as the office would remain totally vacant until a new person is appointed to the role. “We can’t afford to spend a single day with that office being vacant.”

However, he said discussions aren’t going badly. “I met with Alex just yesterday. But our counterparts also met before this.”

Audit first, decisions later on Manoel Island

Journalist Matthew Farrugia asked him about Manoel Island. Abela said there’s an evaluation process happening by the Lands Authority. MIDI is saying it restored various areas and has presented receipts of the work done, and now an audit firm is verifying the payments, he explained.

Abela said this process will be over by the time the bonds on the project mature this year, and MIDI is cooperating with the government on the whole matter.

But for the time being, the government has no specific plans on how to transform Manoel Island once it returns back to public hands. “There are huge buildings on the island that would require major restoration expenses. We need to discuss how best to make use of the space, and right now we’re focused on bringing the land back into the hands of the government. But I totally exclude bringing in speculators.”

Abela also mentioned the public consultation taking place to turn White Rocks into a community space. “When we asked children what they want in the area, they didn’t say they want a totally empty green space. They would like somewhere to eat, something like a restaurant.” He’s not opposed to keeping it as a natural space, but it would depend on what people want for the area.

When Matthew asked about Din L-Art Ħelwa’s €2.5 million offer to buy Fort Tigne from MIDI, Abela said he’s also figuring out the details of the bid. “I assume these will be government funds that DLH will apply for through the new citizenship programme, as is normally the case,” he surmised.

“I’ve made myself clear that no hotel should be built at Fort Tigne,” he said. “During the Manoel Island discussions we’re now speaking about Fort Tigne too. The contract makes it clear that the government needs to approve the sale, and that approval will not be given.”

Resisting housing market controls

It was my turn to ask Abela some questions and I decided to turn our focus to the housing sector. I told him that a lot of the government’s housing affordability schemes seem to be having an inflationary effect in the market, with prices going up 6% year on year. Is the government looking into different sorts of schemes that address the structural issues of the market?

Abela didn’t deny that some schemes could be having an inflationary effect. “Every scheme will be absorbed in some way or another by the market, leading to an inflationary effect, but that shouldn’t stop us from implementing anything, otherwise you’ll end up with bigger problems,” he said.

He started to list some of the government’s property affordability schemes, such as funding opportunities for people buying UCA properties. Before he could continue, I repeated the point on structural market issues. To what extent is a Labour government willing to intervene in the housing market to ensure affordable prices?

“One can intervene, but the moment you touch the market there will be repercussions. How can I tell someone who bought a rental investment that the value of their property will go down by 20%?”

We clarified that housing affordability doesn’t necessarily mean a drop in prices, but can also mean slower growth in prices, or even a price freeze. “You can do that, but there will be reactions,” he said. I wouldn’t mind taking on this fight if it was just against big companies, but it would also mean going up against people who, say, invested in an AirBnB rental.” However, he also said the government does not want to promote AirBnBs because of the inflationary effect these short lets have on the rental market.

Abela mentioned the work being carried out by the Foundation for Affordable Housing. This newly set-up foundation between the government and the Catholic Church is hoping to provide apartments at below-market cost to create a new supply of affordable housing.

“I believe strongly in this project. Through this intervention we will lower the final price by 30% compared to what’s being offered by the market,” he said. “This was a decision that needed to be taken.”

He also pointed out a can of worms that the government will have to deal with in two years’ time. As per rental reform adopted in 2010, old commercial leases that were capped and protected at law will have that capping lifted in 2028. Commercial tenants that enjoyed protected rental agreements will suddenly be subject to market prices and possible eviction.

Foreign workers essential

Kurt turned to the increase in population numbers and the effect on the rental market. “The rental market in Malta practically didn’t exist. It was in the past 10 years that the rental market exploded. This left an impact on the local situation. It’s somewhat related to the immigration discussion. Did the government fail to understand the repercussions of certain approaches?”

Abela’s first remark was that foreigners are sorely needed in many sectors, be it healthcare, hospitality or transport. If the country is to continue growing economically, foreigners must be part of the equation. “We cannot go in the dangerous direction of saying that we don’t need foreign workers in this country.”

He said the Labour Migration Policy was the moment that the government grabbed the bull by the horns. Yet there’s a contradiction in the way people experience the effects of migration. Residents complain of the sudden increase in foreign workers, but the business community says there isn’t enough of them. “It’s one reality against another,” Abela said.

I told him we’re increasingly seeing Maltese people treating foreigners in dehumanising ways, whether it’s a landlord abusing his tenant or a businessman forcing foreign workers into predatory practices. “Politicians talk about immigrants as economic problems—although they’ve been the economic solution for years,” I told him. “Maybe there could be a more humanising way that we can talk about these people.”

James added that government’s emphasis on repatriation of someone residing in Malta illegally may be sending out a tough message but then it fails to humanise those who live here, work here, and contribute to the wellbeing of society. “Politicians seem to hold back on this,” he said.

Abela said it’s because they don’t want to foment anti-immigrant sentiment. “But I agree that we need to speak responsibly about the matter, and you can’t do that by fomenting fear.”

I told him it would be nice to see politicians actively standing up for migrant communities, putting a spotlight on their positive contributions to the country. “People form opinions not just through lived experiences but also through how politicians talk, or don’t talk, about issues.”

Kurt also mentioned how some people might talk unfavourably about immigrants generally, but will then defend the foreigner taking care of their parents.

Abela reflected on his experience with his parents after they suffered injuries from a traffic accident. “If it weren’t for the Indian carers who washed them twice a day, cleaned their wounds, fed them, they would have ended up in a care home or hospital for two months until fully recovered,” the prime minister said.

“But politicians need to send a message sometimes,” James noted. “There are foreigners who spend two years here and leave, then there are others who stay in the country for longer. Do you see room for more inclusion for these communities? Like allowing them to vote in local councils?”

Abela said there are more immediate matters that need to be addressed. He said that as recently as two years ago there were massive illegalities happening in sectors that relied on foreign workers. “It was literal human trafficking,” he acknowledged. “People were taking a cut from every person entering the country, and this wasn’t tied to any real work.”

He said the sentiment has changed over the past year and a half. “I’m not saying everyone is happy with the situation, but I think people see the work being carried out by Identita and JobsPlus, that they’re taking control of the situation.”

Asset declaration reform

A week prior to this exchange, Abela said he wanted to introduce a single asset declaration system for all MPs. This after Cabinet members took a unilateral decision to stop submitting ministerial asset declarations because they already declare their assets as MPs.

We asked him to explain what changes he wants to make to the system. His first point was that the Cabinet declaration forms make something of an unfair distinction between ministers who have a separation of assets from their partner and those with community of assets. In the latter case, those ministers would also have to declare all financial investments and bank accounts held by their spouses.

He confirmed that this single declaration form would force MPs to declare their income but would not force MPs, or ministers, to provide details about their spouse’s finances. “Banks and the FIAU already scrutinise the assets of politicians’ partners,” he said.

Abortion remains tricky

Laura Calleja asked the prime minister whether the Labour Party will include abortion in its manifesto, something he ruled out. But Abela did raise the issue of women being sent to prison if found guilty in court of having an abortion.

“There appears to be consensus that women should not end up in prison,” he said. However, he also took the commitment of exercising Cabinet prerogative to recommend removal of a prison sentence if ever the courts hand down an effective prison term (see separate story).

Ta’ Qali and lessons learned

“So, about Jason Micallef...” Karl asked.

“Has the grass grown yet?” Abela asked back.

“You tell me.”

Abela stood by his comments in an interview the Sunday prior. He said the Ta’ Qali regeneration project was a feat, and he praised Jason Micallef for leading it, but also said that the picnic area could have been handled better. “And we need to be humble enough to say that the intervention, which was needed, might not have worked as well as we hoped.”

Karl continued to press him on Micallef, his attitude towards journalists who have been more critical of the Ta’ Qali gravel intervention. “Why do you think I addressed it on Sunday?” the prime minister said. “I felt that there was an underlying issue that had to be tackled.”

He had long finished his espresso when the chat was over. By noon, the Prime Minister was gone and the newsroom was back to its usual rhythm. This is where the real work of journalism starts; when the microphones are switched off and you’re left with answers to fact-check and promises to track.

What matters next is not what was said, but what will actually follow.