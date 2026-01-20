Last year recorded lowest rate of reported theft since 1998

Malta recorded its lowest rate of reported theft last year, according to figures tabled in parliament last week.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Labour MP Davina Sammut Hili, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri argued the decline is particularly significant given the country’s growing economy and tourism sector.

Data provided by the ministry shows that total reported thefts stood at 4,405 in 2025, down from 5,206 in 2024 and less than half the levels recorded in the early 2000s, when annual theft reports regularly exceeded 10,000.

Camilleri said the figures confirm a long-term downward trend in theft, even when compared to years marked by lower economic and social activity.

“If one compares last year with 2012, one can see that the theft rate in our country has been reduced by half,” the minister said. He added the 2025 rate was also lower than during the COVID-19 period, despite the return of normal activity.

The data shows theft reports peaked in the mid-2000s, reaching 11,333 cases in 2004, before beginning a gradual decline. By 2010, reports had fallen to 7,827, dropping further to 6,551 by 2018. A sharp decrease was recorded during the pandemic years, with 4,578 cases in 2020 and 4,458 in 2021 as people remained home for long periods thus denying criminals the opportunity to target empty houses.

Camilleri stressed the figures include all forms of reported theft, including those of low-value. He also said Malta was ranked among the world’s 12 safest countries in the World Justice Project’s Rule of Law Index.

“This does not mean we can rest on our laurels,” he cautioned.