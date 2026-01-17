PN says its claims that thousands of consumers lost their entitlement were proved right by ARMS

The Nationalist Party said that ARMS has confirmed the party’s claims that a technical failure in its billing system affected thousands of bills, resulting in many consumers losing their entitlement to the Eco-reduction.

According to ARMS, while efforts were made to rectify a number of the affected bills once the problem was identified, thousands of bills remain incorrect to this day. The agency acknowledged that, two years after the technical failure occurred, many consumers are still unaware that they were impacted.

The PN described the situation as a scandal and criticised Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, arguing that she has once again failed to respond publicly to a crisis within an entity that falls under her responsibility.

It also called for transparency on the total number of bills that were originally affected, how many remain affected today, and when the minister herself became aware of the problem and what action she took at the time.

The PN further questioned what steps will be taken to address bills that have already been paid by consumers who were wrongly deprived of the reduction, and how the government intends to deal with what it described as ongoing abuses and incompetence within ARMS.

The party said that responsibility cannot simply be shifted onto the agency, stressing that ARMS operates within the minister’s remit.

It said the minister should respond directly to the concerns being raised and provide answers to consumers who, it argued, are entitled to accountability and redress.

PL says PN is lying

In response, the Labour Party said that the PL was lying because ARMS never said that mistakes from ARMS cost thousands of people their benefits.

“ARMS said that when there was a change in the system, during which a very small percentage of its consumers were affected, actions were taken immediately to resolve the system, and if there is still any difficulty in individual cases, these consumers should contact ARMS directly and their issue will be resolved.”

The PL stated that a PN government would mean higher utility bills, as the party defended Miriam Dalli by saying that she is working to continue fulfilling the promise of stable prices and the lowest energy prices, as well as a number of other reforms.