Robert Abela: No woman will go to prison for abortion on my watch

No woman will go to prison for abortion under Robert Abela’s watch, the prime minister told MaltaToday in an informal exchange last week.

Abela told the MaltaToday newsroom that he does not believe women should go to prison for having an abortion and will comfortably use his prerogative as prime minister to recommend swapping any prison sentence with a conditional discharge.

Abortion remains illegal in Malta and women and their doctors can be sent to prison.

“I don’t agree with sending women to prison for abortion. If a woman is given a prison sentence, I would feel comfortable exercising my prerogative as prime minister to ask Cabinet to reconsider the sentence, not by pardoning the sentence but by changing the penalty to conditional discharge or suspended sentence, although I don’t like the idea of a suspended sentence either,” Abela said.

According to the Constitution, the President of Malta upon the advice of the Cabinet has the power to substitute any punishment imposed by the court on any person for any offence with a less severe form of punishment.

Abela’s significant commitment not to see any woman go to prison for abortion, however, remains just that—a personal commitment that allows the draconian legal status quo to persist.

Indeed, there will be no mention of abortion in the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto, he confirmed, when asked whether the party will seek an electoral mandate in the next general election.

Nonetheless, Abela believes there is growing convergence that women who carry out an abortion should not be imprisoned, especially after two women were arraigned in court.

“Before we used to say that no one was being charged with abortion, but we’ve now seen prison sentences handed down for abortion. Granted, it’s a suspended sentence, but it could still lead to imprisonment,” he said.

In July 2025, a woman who purchased abortion pills online was handed a 22-month prison term suspended for two years. She was experiencing pain after taking the pills and went to hospital for treatment. In June 2023, another woman was given a conditional discharge for having a medical abortion at home.

Abela believes discussions on the matter should revolve around whether we’re comfortable with imprisoning women for having abortions. The real turning point would be when a woman is eventually handed an effective prison sentence for the act.

“I believe that no woman should be imprisoned for abortion, especially when I hear of the circumstances that led to their situation,” he said.

In Malta, abortions are only allowed when a woman’s life is at risk, after approval from three medical specialists. This makes Malta’s abortion laws the second most restrictive in Europe.

Amendments to Malta’s restrictive abortion law were first announced in 2022. Originally, the bill had proposed introducing two exceptions that would allow an abortion to take place: If a woman’s health was at risk, including her mental health, and if her life was in grave jeopardy.

Following public outcry, the government withdrew the exception related to health, keeping only the non-controversial part related to the protection of life. The decision placated the concerns of conservative voices but disappointed abortion rights campaigners, who had hoped for a breakthrough.

Between 2023 and 2025, five abortions were carried out under this new legal framework.

However, hundreds of medical abortions take place every year with women obtaining pills online and self-medicating at home, alone, fearful of the stigma and the legal repercussions.