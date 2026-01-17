Farmers wake up to snow-covered crops, as Agriculture Minister pledges support
Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo urged those who suffered damages to contact the offices of Agriconnect in Ta’ Qali
Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo pledged his solidarity with farmers on Saturday after they woke up to snow-covered crops.
In a short post on Facebook, Refalo said that his heart is with the farmers who have just seen months of sacrifice covered in snow.
“I know what it’s like to work on a field, take care of it everyday, and depend on it for your family’s income.”
Refalo is currently abroad on a work trip, but stated that he is being kept abreast by Minister Julia Farrugia, who is in contact with the farmers.
“I encourage those who suffered damages to contact the offices of Agriconnect in Ta’ Qali to make a report.”
Refalo said that farmers are crucial, and that they are not alone, especially during such times.
Meanwhile, Julia Farrugia, who was handed Refalo's portfolio while he is abroad, went to Rabat while works to clear the snow were underway. She thanked all workers who helped in clearing the snow.