Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna welcomes government promise to reclaim, restore historic forts

Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna has welcomed government’s plans to reclaim several historic forts and restore them for public use.

Presently, government has committed itself to reclaiming control of Fort Tigne, Fort Campbell, Fort San Salvatore, and the entirity of Manoel Island.

The foundation said the decision reflects what it had consistently advocated for over the past four decades in relation to the safeguarding of Malta’s historic forts. It recalled that many forts across the islands were leased during the latter half of the 20th century for agricultural or industrial use at minimal rates, a practice which led to prolonged neglect and, in many cases, significant structural damage.

Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna noted that it has sought to demonstrate how historic forts can be restored and sustainably managed when there is genuine commitment to their conservation. It pointed to Fort Rinella in Kalkara, Fort St Thomas in Marsaskala and the Saluting Battery in Valletta as examples of defence works entrusted to the foundation that have been transformed into heritage attractions.

According to the organisation, these projects have enhanced Malta’s tourism offering while also contributing to the local economies of the areas in which they are located.

The foundation said it welcomed the announcement with satisfaction and expressed its willingness to offer its experience and expertise in the restoration and management of historic fortifications.

It added that it hopes the government’s commitment will be implemented without delay and in a manner that ensures the long-term preservation and public enjoyment of these sites.