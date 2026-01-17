Activists urge authorities to ensure access to Fort Tigne remains public

Residents and activists gathered in Sliema calling on the government to block any proposal to convert Fort Tigne into a hotel.

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) coordinator Astrid Vella said that while Fort Tigne may appear modest, it is one of Malta’s most significant fortifications. She explained that its design marked the transition from Baroque-style defences to the polygonal fortresses later adopted across Europe. She also noted that Fort Tigne is the only part of Sliema included within UNESCO’s World Heritage Valletta buffer zone, giving it international and national importance.

Vella stressed that the site should not be viewed as a development opportunity but as a part of Malta’s historical and cultural heritage. She said its future must be decided strictly in the public interest and in line with heritage protection laws, public access requirements and the State’s constitutional obligations.

Reference was made to the Heritage Act, under which Fort Tigne is classified as a Grade 1 monument, requiring preservation in its entirety and prohibiting alterations that would change its appearance or setting. She argued that this classification effectively rules out conversion into a hotel.

Last December, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the prospect of constructing a hotel in Fort Tigne was "obscene."

The organisation called on the government to ensure that the fort remains in public ownership, ideally under a properly constituted heritage trust, and that public access is guaranteed.

According to FAA, Sliema now has 854 hotels and tourist accommodation units, while St Julian’s has 704 and Valletta 536. Vella said this level of tourism places severe pressure on communities, affecting quality of life through increased noise, construction activity, traffic, waste generation and strain on drainage systems.

Matthew Aquilina of the Sliema Residents Association highlighted the long-standing closure of the public walkway from the belvedere around the Tigne headland. He said reopening the route would benefit both residents and visitors, as it offers one of the few elevated panoramic views of Valletta.

Representing Tigne Residents, engineer Joe Muscat called on the government to ensure that existing agreements with MIDI are honoured, including the carrying out of repair works to reopen the ring road to the public. He also insisted that the three heritage sites at Tigne, namely Fort Tigne, the gun battery and the Anglican church, should be handed over to the public without commitments to third parties.

Following the press conference, residents and activists held a symbolic march asserting the public’s right of access around the headland and to the foreshore, which is usually closed off.