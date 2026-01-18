Choose Europe over Trump, Momentum tells government after US tariffs over Greenland

Momentum has called on Malta to take a clear stance in support of European unity following US President Donald Trump’s announcement that eight European countries will face tariffs over Greenland, warning that the time for ambiguity is over.

Trump announced Saturday that Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, and the UK will face a 10% tariff on all goods starting 1 February, rising to 25% on 1 June. He reiterated that this tariff “will be due and payable until such time as a deal is reached for the complete and total purchase of Greenland.”

“This is a defining moment for Malta. The time for ambiguity is over. Robert Abela and Ian Borg must now decide: will they choose unity with our European partners, or subservience to a US President employing blackmail?” Momentum leader Arnold Cassola stated.

Cassola also called on the Nationalist Party to break its silence and clearly declare its position, asking whether PN leader Alex Borg still regards Donald Trump as his political role model, as he stated recently.

“For us at Momentum, the choice is clear: unity with our European partners is Malta’s only viable path forward. Our future and security lie within the European family that harbours the values of peace, solidarity, and democracy,” Cassola added.

The party argued Europe cannot and should not capitulate to such coercive tactics, saying the evident aim is to fragment European unity and establish a new global order based not on law, but on the principle that “might is right.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ian Borg has defended the government’s cautious approach in the past week on Trump’s statements over Greenland, questioning whether Malta should be presumptuous enough to issue an early standalone statement on an issue that primarily concerns NATO countries.

“To what extent should Malta be the first to issue a statement when Malta chooses to stay out of NATO, and when the issue concerns NATO countries?” Borg asked last week, adding that not even NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte has taken a formal position on the matter.

He stressed that Malta contributes as one of the 27 member states for the EU to issue its position, rejecting suggestions that Malta merely waits for Brussels to act before following suit.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, speaking to MaltaToday last week, questioned whether Greenland is subject to the EU treaty. “It’s not a European territory in the sense it being an overseas territory,” he pointed out.

Abela said the EU is adopting a wait-and-see approach. “Some say we should be a bit more direct or clear, but I think we should be cautious. That doesn’t mean we can’t show solidarity with Denmark. Having said that, what do the people of Greenland want?”

Trump has renewed threats to take over Greenland from Denmark, even hinting at military action. He has mocked Denmark’s defence capabilities and warned that if the US does not take over “one way or another,” Russia and China would be moving in instead.