Alex Borg says cancer medication will be free under Nationalist government

The Nationalist Party has pledged to make all cancer and oncology medication available on the government formulary.

The pledge, Opposition leader Alex Borg said, is aimed at ensuring families battling the disease will not need to turn to charity for financial support.

Speaking at a political activity in Żejtun on Sunday, he outlined his party's vision for healthcare, housing, and economic development ahead of the upcoming general election.

"A Nationalist government pledges that cancer and oncology medicines will all be on the government formulary, and you won't have to go begging to get what is your right," Grech said, addressing what he said were concerns about medicine shortages and out-of-stock drugs affecting patients across Malta.

The PN leader said the Malta Community Chest Fund could then focus on helping other conditions rather than spending most of its budget on cancer treatment. He spoke of his personal experience and the support his family received from the fund when his father passed away from cancer seven years ago.

Borg proposed developing new economic sectors, like aircraft leasing, which “needs minimal infrastructure but can create good jobs.” He criticised the government for lacking will to invest in emerging industries.

"If we speak about esports, if we speak about AI, if we speak about fintech, about medtech, these are all sectors that today have enormous potential, but we need to start from education, we need to start producing workers capable of entering these sectors," Grech stated.

The PN leader pointed to potential maritime growth, noting that about 14,000 vessels pass through Malta annually and need refuelling.

Regarding housing affordability, he challenged Prime Minister Robert Abela's claim that 9 out of 10 under-30s own homes, calling it unrealistic. "Tell me which young person with an average salary can afford a €400,000 apartment?" Grech asked, citing KPMG median price data.

Borg noted he published his leadership campaign expenses immediately upon becoming opposition leader, whilst Prime Minister Abela had not published his campaign spending from six years ago.

He also questioned Housing Minister Roderick Galdes's property purchase of a penthouse duplex with an underlying garage for €140,000, asking how such a “bargain” was possible when ministers refuse to declare their assets.

On ferry services between Malta and Gozo, Borg said the PN has been calling for investment in new vessels for 13 years. He welcomed government announcements about new ferries but demanded to see concrete budgetary allocations and timelines.

Borg said PrEP medication for HIV prevention is out of stock, whilst Malta has one of the highest HIV rates in the European Union.

"A Nationalist government assures that PrEP will be free for everyone to truly fight this condition we have in our country, and we assure it will never be out of stock," he promised.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said HIV prevention will be free starting end January.