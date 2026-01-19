European leaders summoned for emergency summit after latest Trump threats

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Sunday he has been summoned to an emergency summit with other European leaders in Brussels.

In a post on Facebook, the PM said the emergency meeting on Thursday, comes in the face of global uncertainty, and Malta will continue to take decisions in favour of international stability and in the interest of Maltese and Gozitan citizens.

The emergency meeting comes after US President Donald Trump over the weekend announced fresh tariffs on eight European countries over disagreement on US control of Greenland.

The 10% tariff against the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden will rise to 25% on 1 June.

The threat marks a dramatic escalation in tensions between Washington and its traditional allies, with Cyprus calling an emergency meeting of EU ambassadors for Sunday evening.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the European leaders said the threat risks a “dangerous downward spiral” and “undermines transatlantic relations.”

The announcement came as thousands of Greenlanders marched in protest against Trump’s threats in Nuuk, the island’s capital, with demonstrations also taking place in Copenhagen and across the Danish realm.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen joined what was described as the island’s biggest protest, drawing nearly a quarter of Nuuk’s population. Demonstrators held signs reading “Greenland is not for sale” and waved the Greenlandic flag.

PM Abela also warned during a Sunday interview the coming months will be intense for the international community following statements by the US President.

The Prime Minister praised Malta's "strengthened ties with the United States," crediting Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg's work as foreign minister for resolving previous "challenges".

He stressed the need for careful diplomacy as his statements on geopolitical ongoings are closely followed by foreign leaders.

In a roundtable discussion with the MaltaToday newsroom last week, he also ruled out an early general election, his only caveat being geopolitical disruptions that would force him to secure a new mandate.

He said that his eyes are set on a full electoral term but does not rule out a situation where geopolitical uncertainties make an early election a matter of national interest.