Public warned to remain cautious as Storm Harry approaches Malta

The public has been warned by the Civil Protection Department to be cautious as gale-force winds are expected to hit the islands on Monday and Tuesday.

In a post published on Sunday evening, the CPD called on people to avoid working at heights, to stay away from the shoreline and secure loose outdoor items as Storm Harry approaches Malta.

People have also been warned to drive with caution in open and exposed areas.

According to meteorological forecasts, winds could reach Force 8 on the Beaufort scale, with mean speeds ranging between 34 and 40 knots. Predictions also indicate gusts exceeding 40 knots are possible during the period.

The adverse weather is being driven by a deepening area of low pressure over Algeria that is forecast to extend into the central Mediterranean and intensify as it moves over Tunisia. At the same time, a strong area of high pressure is expected to remain positioned over the Balkans.

This pressure gradient is likely to generate strong and persistent winds over the Maltese Islands.

The expected conditions would be significantly stronger than the January average. The mean wind speed recorded in January 2025 stood at 8.9 knots, which is in line with the long-term January climatic norm of 8.9 knots.

The Met Office is urging the public to remain alert and to follow official forecasts and warnings in the coming days.

Gozo Channel warned on Monday morning that due to the weather conditions, there might be cancellation of some trips or suspension of service. Current operations are being operated to Cirkewwa South Quay. Delays are expected.

Virtu Ferries also said that all trips on Monday 19 January and Tuesday 20 January have been cancelled due to the weather conditions.