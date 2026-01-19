WATCH | Red weather warning issued as gale-force winds batter Malta

A red weather warning, the highest level of alert, has been issued by the Meteorological Office as gale-force winds are expected to affect the Maltese Islands from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

The Civil Protection Department (CPD) has also urged the public to exercise extreme caution as Storm Harry approaches Malta, advising people to avoid working at heights, stay away from the shoreline and secure loose outdoor items.

According to the Meteorological Office, East-Southeasterly winds are forecast to strengthen to Force 8 to 9 on the Beaufort scale, with gusts reaching Force 9 in the most exposed areas. These conditions are expected to persist until Tuesday evening, when winds may escalate to a severe gale. The red warning for strong winds is expected to remain in force until then, with further wind warnings likely in the days that follow.

Authorities are warning the public to avoid coastal areas, particularly along the southern and eastern shores, where the strongest winds and roughest seas are expected. A red warning is also in force for mariners in the Grand Harbour and Marsamxett Harbour due to a moderate easterly to north-easterly swell.

The adverse weather is being driven by a deepening low-pressure system over Algeria that is forecast to extend into the central Mediterranean and intensify as it moves towards Tunisia, while a strong high-pressure system remains over the Balkans. This pressure gradient is generating strong and persistent winds over the Maltese Islands.

In addition to strong winds, isolated showers are expected from Monday night through to Wednesday morning, with some rainfall possibly heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. The most intense rainfall is forecast for Tuesday.

The Meteorological Office noted that such systems are not uncommon at this time of year, recalling similar events such as the Grigalata storm of February 2019 and Storm Helios in February 2023, both of which caused strong winds and significant disruption.

The CPD has also warned motorists to drive with caution, particularly in open and exposed areas.

Disruption to transport services has already been reported. Gozo Channel warned that some trips may be cancelled or services suspended due to rough seas, with operations currently being carried out from Ċirkewwa South Quay and delays expected. Virtu Ferries has cancelled all trips on Monday 19 January and Tuesday 20 January due to the weather conditions.

Members of the public are being urged to follow official forecasts and warnings and to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly near the coast and in exposed locations.