LNG tanker moved to storm mooring position as strong wind hits Marsaxlokk Bay

The LNG tanker in Delimara has been moved in line with standard procedure, an Enemalta spokesperson has confirmed.

“Due to forecasted wind conditions the FSU was moved to storm mooring position as per pre-established procedures. All mitigating measures are being implemented to ensure that demand is secured,” the spokesperson said.

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) will not be sent to shore via the tanker and the Delimara power plant will make use of backup energy sources.

Malta’s LNG facility at Delimara is a central part of the country’s energy infrastructure, allowing natural gas to be imported by sea and used for electricity generation. Because the island has no pipeline connections to other countries, LNG deliveries by ship are essential to maintaining security of supply.

A key element of the facility is the LNG tanker permanently moored off Delimara, which since 2016 has served as a floating storage unit. The vessel stores liquefied natural gas and receives periodic deliveries from LNG carriers through ship-to-ship transfers. The gas is then regasified and fed into the power stations. The floating set-up, which operates under strict safety and maritime controls, limits the need for large onshore storage while ensuring a steady fuel supply.

Marsaxlokk Bay, where the LNG tanker is moored, is directly in the path of the southeast wind which will be pounding the islands on Monday and Tuesday. Winds gusts in the bay are expected to reach 50 knots on Tuesday morning.

The public has been warned by the Civil Protection Department to be cautious as gale-force winds are expected to hit the islands this week. In a post published on Sunday evening, the CPD called on people to avoid working at heights, to stay away from the shoreline and secure loose outdoor items as Storm Harry approaches Malta.

According to meteorological forecasts, winds could reach Force 8 on the Beaufort scale, with mean speeds ranging between 34 and 40 knots. Predictions also indicate gusts exceeding 40 knots are possible during the period.

The adverse weather is being driven by a deepening area of low pressure over Algeria that is forecast to extend into the central Mediterranean and intensify as it moves over Tunisia. At the same time, a strong area of high pressure is expected to remain positioned over the Balkans.

Gozo Channel warned on Monday morning due to the weather conditions, there might be cancellation of some trips or suspension of service. Current operations are being operated to Cirkewwa South Quay. Delays are expected.

Virtu Ferries also said that all trips on Monday 19 January and Tuesday 20 January have been cancelled due to the weather conditions.