Schools in Mellieħa, St Paul’s Bay and Qawra will not open on Tuesday, MCAST lectures shift online

The Education Ministry has announced the closure of three primary schools on Tuesday following a red weather warning and ongoing adverse weather conditions affecting Malta.

In a statement, the Education Ministry said it had taken note of persistent strong winds and stormy weather, as well as an advisory from Gozo Channel warning that some ferry crossings could be cancelled or services suspended between Malta and Gozo.

The ministry said the decision was taken due to the substantial number of Gozitan educators working at the Mellieħa Primary School, St Paul’s Bay Primary School and Qawra Primary School.

As a result, these schools will remain closed on Tuesday 20 January, and parents or guardians have been instructed to keep students at home.

All other state schools across the country will remain open and operate according to their normal schedules.

However, the ministry said students who do not attend school on Tuesday due to weather-related concerns will be considered excused for the day.

Meanwhile, the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) has shifted all lectures online on Tuesday in light of the severe weather warning.

A red weather warning, the highest level of alert, has been issued by the Meteorological Office as gale-force winds are expected to affect the Maltese Islands from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

The Civil Protection Department (CPD) has also urged the public to exercise extreme caution as Storm Harry approaches Malta, advising people to avoid working at heights, stay away from the shoreline and secure loose outdoor items.