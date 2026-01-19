Three schools to close as storm disrupts Gozo ferry, authorities urge public to stay indoors

Three schools in Mellieħa, Qawra and San Pawl il-Baħar will remain closed on Tuesday after most of their employees are expected to be stranded in Gozo due to severe weather disrupting Gozo Channel ferry services, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri announced on Monday evening.

Speaking at a press conference alongside senior officials from the police, Civil Protection Department (CPD) and Armed Forces of Malta, Camilleri said all other schools are expected to open as normal. However, parents who choose not to send their children to school or childcare centres will be excused, and absences will not be penalised.

The same will go for childcare centres. Parents who decide to keep children at home due to safety concerns will likewise be excused.

Camilleri said the decision to close the three schools was taken because a large number of staff working there commute daily from Gozo, and ferry services are expected to be suspended depending on conditions and the captain’s assessment.

Regarding the Gozo Channel ferry, a final crossing planned before services are suspended until conditions improve. Further updates will be issued by the operator.

The minister said public sector employees who can work remotely are being encouraged to do so, and urged employers to show flexibility during the severe weather.

Waste collection affected

As a precautionary measure, black bag waste will not be collected on Tuesday, to prevent rubbish from being blown around by strong winds and creating hazards.

Meanwhile, the Energy Ministry has moved an LNG tanker to a more secure position as part of preventive measures to safeguard critical infrastructure.

Red alert conditions overnight

Authorities warned that the worst conditions are expected overnight, with winds peaking at Force 9 around 1am, before gradually easing to Force 8 or 7 during Tuesday. While winds are forecast to decrease by the afternoon, rain is expected to persist throughout the day.

The red weather warning for gale-force winds remains in force until around 4pm or 5pm on Tuesday, Camilleri said.

Camilleri and representatives of the disciplined forces repeatedly appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary risks.

People are being urged to stay indoors unless travel is essential, avoid coastal areas and the sea, and refrain from any work at height, including on roofs or scaffolding.

“This is not the time to go on the roof to fix something or to take unnecessary risks,” Camilleri said, adding that anything that can be postponed should be postponed until conditions improve.

He also encouraged people to check on elderly relatives or neighbours to see if they need assistance.

Emergency services on high alert

Deputy Police Commissioner Kenneth Haber said police units are operating with increased staffing across emergency response, traffic, the command and control room and the Rapid Intervention Unit, in support of the CPD.

He stressed that 112 should only be used for life-threatening emergencies, warning that authorities expect a high volume of calls during the storm.

Civil Protection teams remain on standby and will continue operations until the storm passes.

Camilleri concluded by saying that while Malta has experienced similar storms in the past, early prevention and public cooperation are key to reducing incidents and keeping people safe.