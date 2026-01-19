Alex Borg wants consumer and energy agencies to probe ARMS billing ‘fiasco’

Opposition leader Alex Borg has called on the consumer authority and the energy regulator to investigate utility billing company ARMS over misleading statements and incorrect bills.

Borg doubled down on the Nationalist Party’s revelation last week that households were denied the eco-reduction in their utility bills.

ARMS had confirmed the problem but said it had addressed the shortcomings. Energy Minister Miriam Dalli had said only “a few hundred” ARMS clients were affected.

However, on Monday afternoon, Borg accused the state billing company of making misleading statements. He insisted thousands of people and families were affected by the mishap, paying higher bills as a consequence.

He said more consumers had approached the PN with billing problems related to the eco-reduction, including those who had new meters.

“Not only has this chaos not been resolved, but the problem is far bigger than initially thought,” Borg said, adding the Opposition was in possession of correspondence confirming its assertion.

Borg insisted the issue had been swept under the carpet by ARMS. “Had the PN not spoken out, we would still be unaware of the problem today.”

The PN leader said it is unacceptable for the government to use ARMS as a tool to mislead consumers. “It is equally unacceptable that more families are ending up paying higher bills than they should, and that if they themselves do not notice what is happening, they are not being informed by ARMS,” Borg said.

He expressed incredulity over the government’s spending spree to inform consumers how much they are saving through energy subsidies but failed to “spend a single cent to inform customers of the ARMS error, Borg said.

He called on the MCCAA, the entity responsible for competition and consumer affairs, and the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS) to investigate the issue.

Borg added that the chaos in electricity bills was merely a reflection of the wider chaos within ARMS. “In recent months there has been a series of resignations due to unfair promotions given to insiders, while those who deserved promotion were sidelined,” Borg said.

He then turned to the energy minister and called out her silence on the matter.

Borg posed a number of questions to Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, including when she became aware of the “fiasco”, what steps she took once she knew, and what she intends to do about the “abuses and incompetence” within ARMS.