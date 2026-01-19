Energy ministry orders independent audit of ARMS billing system after eco-reduction controversy

The Energy Ministry has ordered an independent audit of ARMS’s accounting system following controversy over errors that led to some consumers missing out on eco-reductions in their utility bills.

In a statement, the ministry said ARMS had reconfirmed that its system is now functioning correctly and that the issue, which the company had previously acknowledged, had been resolved. Nevertheless, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli instructed the ministry’s permanent secretary to promptly appoint an independent audit “to establish all the facts and make the necessary recommendations”.

The move follows mounting pressure from the Opposition, which has accused ARMS of issuing misleading statements and underplaying the scale of the problem.

Opposition leader Alex Borg said on Monday that the Nationalist Party had received reports indicating that thousands of households, not just “a few hundred” as previously stated by the government, were affected by the billing mishap and had paid more than they should have. He said complaints also came from customers with newly installed smart meters.

“Not only has this chaos not been resolved, but the problem is far bigger than initially thought,” Borg said, adding that the PN was in possession of correspondence backing its claims. He accused ARMS of sweeping the issue under the carpet and said consumers were not proactively informed of errors affecting their bills.

Borg called on the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) and the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS) to investigate the matter, and questioned when Minister Dalli became aware of the problem and what action she took once it emerged. He also linked the billing controversy to what he described as wider internal issues at ARMS, including resignations and alleged unfair promotions.

In its statement, the ministry defended the government’s record on energy policy, stressing that utility bills were kept stable during international energy crises and that consumers benefited from subsidies and eco-reductions.

“This is the government that reduced bills and maintained bill stability during international crises [...] and has left hundreds of millions of euros in people’s pockets,” Dalli said, adding that her ministry had addressed billing anomalies inherited from previous administrations and continued to honour feed-in tariff agreements.

The ministry insisted that the audit was being ordered to ensure full transparency and to verify that any shortcomings in the system are properly identified and prevented in future.