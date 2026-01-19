BCA, OHSA urge halt to outdoor construction work, enforcement and inspections to continue during storm

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) have both issued warnings to the construction sector and employers to halt outdoor work and take precautionary measures as Malta is battered by severe weather.

In separate statements, the two authorities stressed that while enforcement and inspections will continue, outdoor construction work should be suspended immediately in the interest of public and worker safety.

The OHSA said that, following warnings issued by the Home Affairs Ministry, all outdoor work should cease from this evening and should not resume tomorrow, except for essential and emergency services such as the Civil Protection Department and the Police.

The authority reminded employers that allowing outdoor work which may endanger workers’ health and safety is a breach of the law, and appealed for collective responsibility to protect both workers and third parties during the storm. OHSA inspectors will continue carrying out checks to ensure compliance, the authority said.

Meanwhile, the BCA confirmed that the services of its enforcement department will remain fully operational throughout the storm, even though its offices in Marsa and Floriana will be closed to the public on Tuesday due to the extreme weather conditions.

While urging that all construction activity, particularly outdoor works, should temporarily stop for safety reasons, the BCA said it will continue monitoring sites and intervening where necessary.

The authority called on contractors to take all necessary precautions, including keeping sites clean and orderly, removing or securing loose materials that could be blown by strong winds, ensuring machinery is left in a safe position, and checking that temporary structures, hoardings and façades are stable and able to withstand winds expected to reach Force 9.

The BCA stressed that contractors remain fully responsible for identifying and mitigating any potential or existing hazards on their sites, despite the weather conditions.

Both authorities urged the public and operators in the construction sector to report any dangerous situations or breaches related to construction works. Reports can be made by calling the helpline on 138, which remains the official point of contact during emergencies and risk situations.