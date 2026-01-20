LIVE BLOG | Storm Harry pummels Malta, as winds set to ease in the afternoon
Civil Protection Malta says it dealt with at least 42 reports of trees obstructing roads and public spaces, alongside 23 debris clearance operations • Follow MaltaToday for live updates
Storm Harry battered Malta overnight, with residents waking up on Tuesday to fallen trees, scattered debris and widespread disruption as emergency crews responded to dozens of incidents across the islands.
During the past 24 hours, Civil Protection Malta said it dealt with at least 42 reports of trees obstructing roads and public spaces, alongside 23 debris clearance operations. Strong winds also dislodged billboard signs in two separate incidents, while crews were called to address an electrical hazard and assist a person who became trapped in a lift.
Emergency responders further handled six hazardous material spillages, six rubbish fires and three vehicle fires. Civil Protection Malta also assisted police in one incident and carried out two medical extrications amid the severe weather conditions.
Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant as adverse weather persists.
People advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary
On Monday, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri announced measures aimed at limiting Storm Harry's impact. Three schools in Mellieħa, Qawra, and St Paul's Bay were closed. It was also announced that black bag waste was not to be collected on Tuesday, as the LNG Tanker in Marsaxlokk was moved to a safer position.
Residents are being advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, avoid working at heights such as rooftops, balconies and scaffolding, and keep away from shorelines, breakwaters and coastal paths due to strong waves and sea spray.
The public has also been reminded to secure loose outdoor items and to drive with caution, particularly in exposed areas. Civil Protection Malta stressed that the emergency number 112 should only be used in genuine emergencies to ensure lines remain available for those in immediate danger. Further official updates are expected as the situation develops.
The forecasted storm
According to the Meteorological Office, East-Southeasterly winds are forecast to strengthen to Force 8 to 9 on the Beaufort scale, with gusts reaching Force 10 in the most exposed areas.
These conditions are expected to persist until Tuesday evening, when winds may escalate to a severe gale. The red warning for gale-force winds is expected to remain in force until Tuesday at noon, with further wind warnings likely in the days that follow.
The adverse weather is being driven by a deepening low-pressure system over Algeria that is forecast to extend into the central Mediterranean and intensify as it moves towards Tunisia, while a strong high-pressure system remains over the Balkans. This pressure gradient is generating strong and persistent winds over the Maltese Islands.
In addition to strong winds, isolated showers are expected from Tuesday morning through to Wednesday morning, with some rainfall possibly heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. The most intense rainfall is forecast for Tuesday.
Disruption to transport services has already been reported. Gozo Channel warned that some trips may be cancelled or services suspended due to rough seas, with operations currently being carried out from Ċirkewwa South Quay and delays expected. Virtu Ferries cancelled all trips on Monday 19 January and Tuesday 20 January due to the weather conditions
Mail delivery from Maltapost has also been suspended with immediate effect today, following extreme weather conditions and a directive from the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.
Photos from the south's worst-hit areas
Earlier today we sent our photographer James Bianchi to some of the worst-hit areas of Malta's south. Don't worry James, you didn't brave Storm Harry for nothing.
The Marsaskala promenade seems to have bore the brunt of the storm.
Damages were also noted in Sliema.
The scenes in Wied iż-Żurrieq were both breathtaking and slightly scary as the sea jumped up to meet the land.
Matthew Farrugia
Photos of Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq received
One reader has sent photos of Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq's deserted parking area.
Transport Malta helps clear debris from Marsaskala
Back in Marsaskala, Transport Malta published photos of its employees clearing pieces of debris from the flooded road.
The authority maintained its warning against unneccessary journeys.
Marsalforn faces waves and promenade damage
The situation in Gozitan seaside localities seems to be no less worrying.
Footage of Marsalforn shows chairs and debris scattered on the promenade as waves crash onto the street.
PN candidate Beppe Galea insisted that a breakwater in Marsalforn can mitigate such damages in the event of strong wind.
AFM aiding civil authorities in emergency response efforts
Among those on the frontlines against the impact of Storm Harry are the armed forces.
In a Facebook post, the AFM said that it is supporting civil authorities in emergency response efforts.
"AFM personnel have been deployed in operations at sea to assist vessels in difficulties, as well as on the ground to assist in debris and fallen tree removal."
The AFM reminded that the public should be cautious and adhere to all safety directives issued by authorities.
Scheme launched to help farmers recoup losses
The Agriculture Ministry has urged farmers to submit geotagged photographs of damaged fields and crops through the Biedja Cam platform, together with details of the affected plots and produce.
This will help the ministry to present a formal report to the European Commission, which could lead to the consideration of a financial aid scheme for affected farmers.
Farmers were warned that only those who submit their reports through Biedja Cam by Friday evening will be eligible if a compensation scheme linked to the storm is eventually introduced.
The ministry urged farmers to act promptly to ensure their losses are recorded and verified within the established timeframe.
For assistance, farmers can contact the AgriConnect helpline on 2180 4981, 2180 4982 or 2180 4984. More information on how to use the Biedja Cam reporting system is available on the ARPA website.Matthew Farrugia
Warning issued in Birżebbuġa
Another seaside locality has seen considerable damages due to Storm Harry.
The local council warned the public to avoid Triq Għar Dalam, which is not directly close to the sea, as traffic lights in the area have been blown down by the wind.
Meanwhile, one Facebook user captured worrying scenes in St George's Bay in Birżebbuġa, as a boat seems to have been blown onto shore, and one can barely see the LNG Tanker on the other side of the bay due to poor visibility.
Floriana garden sustains damages
Floriana's deputy mayor James Aaron Ellul shared photos of extensive damage at the Mall garden close to the Granaries.
A large tree seems to have been uprooted by the wind as it smashed down on a monument.
"We are monitoring and taking note of the damages, and once the storm calms down, upkeep around the locality will continue."
Local councils issue warnings
A number of local councils have urged the public to avoid coastal areas in the wake of Storm Harry.
The Marsaskala Local Council said that Triq iż-Żonqor, Pjazza Dun Tracis Agius, and Triq ix-Xatt are to be avoided alongside St Thomas Bay.
Similarly, the Sliema Local Council also urged the public to avoid the promenade due to extensive damage. The local council said that reports on the damages have been made, but the public may report further damages to the local council's Facebook page.
The local council's appeal comes just a day after its mayor, John Pillow, had to scream at people to get away from the sea.
Winds to ease later on Tuesday, Met Office says
The Meteorological Office has downgraded the red weather warning to orange as winds are expected to ease significantly later this afternoon.
The Met Office said wind speeds are expected to start decreasing from around 6pm, becoming moderate by approximately 9pm. However, authorities stressed that hazardous conditions persist and urged the public to continue avoiding coastal areas and other exposed locations.
Cloudy conditions are expected to persist over the coming days, with the possibility of isolated showers. Winds may briefly strengthen again to rather strong or strong levels for a short period on Thursday. Dust in suspension is expected to decrease during Wednesday, with air quality forecast to improve fully by Friday.Matthew Farrugia
Momentum urges mandatory stop to all construction work
In a statement, Momenutm executive member Katya Compagno thanked the CPD, Police, AFM, LESA, hostpial staff, educators and all individuals working to keep the country running during the storm.
"Momentum also acknowledges the numerous companies that showed thoughtfulness by allowing employees of non-essential services to stay home, prioritising safety above all." Momentum condemned developers who went ahead with their projects by forcing employees to work in such conditions.
"It is inhumane to force labourers to work in hazardous conditions that jeopardise their safety and dignity." The party urged the OHSA and BCA to enforce a mandatory works stop.
"We urge all residents to follow the warnings and guidance issued by authorities. Staying safe and remaining indoors is the best way to protect ourselves and reduce pressure on emergency services during extreme weather events."
Waves smash into Wied iż-Żurrieq
Our photographer and videographer James Bianchi has just sent us footage from Wied iż-Żurrieq, which is almost unrecognisable as waves climb up cliffsides. When asked to comment on the scenes he is witnessing, James didn't seem happy about being sent outside in this weather, saying, "leave me alone" (Ħallini).
Wind and waves crash against Valletta bastions
Before heading toward the office, Executive Editor Kurt Sansone headed to Valletta to send us more footage of the current weather situation in seaside localities.
Filming opposite the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Kurt says be could feel the seaspray on his face.
Sliema coast hit by waves
Our photographer James Bianchi is currently touring the Malta's worst hit areas to bring you photos of today's scenes. This was captured in Sliema.
OHSA urges public to report dangerous activity in workplaces
In a statement, the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) said that its officers are conducting monitoring activities.
The authority said its hotline, 138, is open for reports with the aim of safeguarding the health and safety of workers across various sectors during these conditions of inclement weather.
"The Authority once again urges the general public to use the helpline 138 if any dangerous activity is observed at workplaces."Matthew Farrugia
Extensive damage seen on Marsaskala seafront
We are seeing more images and footage of the damages properties and vehicles sustained in Marsaskala.
Images pubilshed on Facebook show small boats washed up on the street. One dramatic video shows the extent of the damage, as broken glass and debris are cleared from the pavement.
Further damage was witnessed elsewhere in the southern locality, as bricks and bins litter the street.
Marsaskala battered by waves
Our Executive Editor Kurt Sansone has sent us footage of massive waves hitting the coast at Marsaskala. It appears that the locality is among those which are bearing the brunt of Storm Harry.
Civil Protection Department responds to dozens of incidents
During the last 24 hours, the CPD says it responded to a number of incidents across the country. The CPD cleared 42 tree obstructions, 23 pieces of debris, and responded to two billboard incidents.
Meanwhile, the CPD added that it aided one person who was locked in a lift, six hazmat spillages, six trash fires, and three vehicle fires.
The CPD urged the public to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, and to only call 112 in case of genuine emergencies.
"Avoid working at heights, including rooftops, balconies, scaffolding, and exposed structures. Stay away from the shoreline, breakwaters, and coastal paths due to strong waves and sea spray. Secure loose outdoor items. Drive with caution, especially in open or exposed areas."Matthew Farrugia
Expect severe wind, isolated showers, and possibly hail
Good morning.
We will be bringing you live updates of the situation around Malta and Gozo as Storm Harry shakes up the islands.Matthew Farrugia