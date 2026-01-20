LIVE BLOG | Storm Harry pummels Malta, as winds set to ease in the afternoon

🔴 LIVE

Storm Harry battered Malta overnight, with residents waking up on Tuesday to fallen trees, scattered debris and widespread disruption as emergency crews responded to dozens of incidents across the islands.

During the past 24 hours, Civil Protection Malta said it dealt with at least 42 reports of trees obstructing roads and public spaces, alongside 23 debris clearance operations. Strong winds also dislodged billboard signs in two separate incidents, while crews were called to address an electrical hazard and assist a person who became trapped in a lift.

Emergency responders further handled six hazardous material spillages, six rubbish fires and three vehicle fires. Civil Protection Malta also assisted police in one incident and carried out two medical extrications amid the severe weather conditions.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant as adverse weather persists.

People advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary

On Monday, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri announced measures aimed at limiting Storm Harry's impact. Three schools in Mellieħa, Qawra, and St Paul's Bay were closed. It was also announced that black bag waste was not to be collected on Tuesday, as the LNG Tanker in Marsaxlokk was moved to a safer position.

Residents are being advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, avoid working at heights such as rooftops, balconies and scaffolding, and keep away from shorelines, breakwaters and coastal paths due to strong waves and sea spray.

The public has also been reminded to secure loose outdoor items and to drive with caution, particularly in exposed areas. Civil Protection Malta stressed that the emergency number 112 should only be used in genuine emergencies to ensure lines remain available for those in immediate danger. Further official updates are expected as the situation develops.

The forecasted storm

According to the Meteorological Office, East-Southeasterly winds are forecast to strengthen to Force 8 to 9 on the Beaufort scale, with gusts reaching Force 10 in the most exposed areas.

These conditions are expected to persist until Tuesday evening, when winds may escalate to a severe gale. The red warning for gale-force winds is expected to remain in force until Tuesday at noon, with further wind warnings likely in the days that follow.

The adverse weather is being driven by a deepening low-pressure system over Algeria that is forecast to extend into the central Mediterranean and intensify as it moves towards Tunisia, while a strong high-pressure system remains over the Balkans. This pressure gradient is generating strong and persistent winds over the Maltese Islands.

In addition to strong winds, isolated showers are expected from Tuesday morning through to Wednesday morning, with some rainfall possibly heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. The most intense rainfall is forecast for Tuesday.

Disruption to transport services has already been reported. Gozo Channel warned that some trips may be cancelled or services suspended due to rough seas, with operations currently being carried out from Ċirkewwa South Quay and delays expected. Virtu Ferries cancelled all trips on Monday 19 January and Tuesday 20 January due to the weather conditions

Mail delivery from Maltapost has also been suspended with immediate effect today, following extreme weather conditions and a directive from the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.

Send photos of damages caused by Storm Harry to [email protected]