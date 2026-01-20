Storm Harry: Red weather warning downgraded as winds set to ease later today

The Meteorological Office has downgraded the red weather warning to orange as gale-force winds battering the Maltese Islands are expected to ease significantly later this afternoon, following a day of widespread disruption and damage caused by Storm Harry.

In an updated forecast issued on Tuesday, the Met Office said wind speeds are expected to start decreasing from around 6pm, becoming moderate by approximately 9pm, as the wind veers to the west-southwest and conditions gradually improve overnight.

Storm Harry is currently located over the Gulf of Gabes and is forecast to continue tracking northwards across northern Tunisia, a movement that is expected to reduce wind strength over Malta, particularly during the night.

As a result, the highest-level red weather warning has now been downgraded to an orange warning. However, authorities stressed that hazardous conditions persist and urged the public to continue avoiding coastal areas and other exposed locations. The orange warning remains in force until 8pm and could be extended if conditions warrant.

Despite the easing trend, the Met Office said today’s weather will remain predominantly cloudy, with periods of rain and suspended dust in the air, contributing to reduced air quality.

The strongest wind gust recorded during the storm was measured shortly after 7am, reaching 50 knots, underscoring the severity of conditions earlier in the day.

Outlook for the coming days

Looking ahead, cloudy conditions are expected to persist over the coming days, with the possibility of isolated showers. Winds may briefly strengthen again to rather strong or strong levels for a short period on Thursday.

Dust in suspension is expected to decrease during Wednesday, with air quality forecast to improve fully by Friday.

Storm Harry has caused major disruption across the islands, including transport interruptions, fallen debris and damage to coastal infrastructure, prompting repeated warnings from emergency services and local councils throughout the day.

READ ALSO: Storm Harry pummels Malta