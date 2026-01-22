Malta leads EU tourism growth as overnight stays reach record high

Malta led tourism growth in the European Union in 2025, recording the largest year-on-year increase in nights spent at tourist accommodation as overall EU tourism reached a new historic high, according to early estimates published by Eurostat.

Across the EU, tourists spent an estimated 3.08 billion nights in hotels, holiday dwellings and campsites in 2025, an increase of 61.5 million nights, or 2%, compared with the previous year. The figure represents the highest level ever recorded, confirming the continued expansion of tourism following the post-pandemic recovery.

Malta stood out among member states, with the number of nights spent in tourist accommodation rising by 10% compared with 2024, the strongest growth recorded anywhere in the EU.

The island was followed by Poland, which registered a 7% increase, and Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg with growth of 6%. Tourism in other Mediterranean destination grew by a more modest rate than Malta. Tourist nights in Cyprus increased by 4%, by 2% in Italy, Greece and Spain. Slight declines were recorded in Romania, where tourism nights fell by 1%, and Ireland, which saw a 2% decrease.

In absolute numbers, the biggest increase in nights spent was observed in France (+13.7 million nights), Italy (+9.8 million nights) and Spain (+8.1 million nights).

International tourists accounted for 48.6% of the 3.08 billion nights spent in 2025. Spain attracted the most foreign tourists (330 million nights, corresponding to 64.2% of all tourism nights spent in Spain in 2025), followed by Italy (264 million nights, 55.5%), France (150 million nights, 31.9%) and Greece (131 million nights, 83.8%).

At EU level, growth was driven primarily by international travel, reflecting a sustained return of cross-border tourism after the pandemic. Nights spent by international guests increased by 46.1 million, while nights by domestic tourists rose at a slower pace, up by 15.4 million. Overall, tourism demand remained relatively balanced, with international visitors accounting for 49% of all nights and domestic travellers for 51%.

Malta registered the largest percentage of overnight stays by foreign guests (94.1%) followed by Cyprus (92.7%), Croatia (90.3%) and Luxembourg (88.1%). Domestic visitors only accounted for 732,000 nights of a total of 12.4 million nights spent by tourists in Malta.

In terms of accommodation type, hotels and similar establishments continued to dominate, accounting for 1.9 billion nights, or 63% of the EU total. Holiday dwellings and other short-stay accommodation recorded 743 million nights (24%), while campsites accounted for 413 million nights, representing 13% of all stays across the EU.

The estimates are based on available monthly data for 2025 and form part of a wider Eurostat analysis of nights spent at tourist accommodation establishments.