No major injuries, emergency services responded to nearly 300 incidents during Storm Harry

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri told parliament that Storm Harry battered the Maltese Islands with winds reaching Force 9 over the past 24 hours, but no major or fatal incidents were reported despite widespread damage and hundreds of calls for assistance.

Addressing the House, Camilleri said authorities had acted on early warnings from the Meteorological Office, which coordinated closely with the Civil Protection Department (CPD), prompting precautionary measures and public appeals issued during a press conference on the eve of the storm.

He thanked members of the disciplined forces and other essential workers who worked day and night in difficult conditions to keep services running and respond to emergencies. Camilleri said he and Prime Minister Robert Abela visited emergency personnel on duty as the storm hit, to offer support and encouragement ahead of what became long hours of demanding work.

The minister said Maltese and Gozitan society had responded responsibly to official warnings, adding that the emergency number 112 was used appropriately by hundreds of callers.

Providing an operational update up to 2pm, Camilleri said the Civil Protection Department responded to 197 incidents, including fallen trees, unstable billboards, electrical hazards, vehicle and waste fires, fuel spills and other hazards.

The police assisted in 54 incidents, including motorists trapped in vehicles, cars swept by water, dangerous debris and furniture in roads, hanging electrical cables, fallen trees on vehicles, damaged construction material, collapsed galleries and shattered glass.

The Armed Forces of Malta, while assisting the CPD in several cases, also responded to two maritime incidents, while LESA dealt with 44 traffic collisions.

Camilleri stressed that these interventions were complemented by the work of several other public entities, which he did not list individually to avoid overlooking any sector.

He also referred to the impact of precautionary measures on daily activity, noting that out of 26,908 students in government schools, only 3,147 attended school, while childcare attendance dropped from 6,276 registered children to 1,738 on the day of the storm.

The minister expressed solidarity with families and businesses affected by storm damage, assuring them that assistance would continue in the coming hours and days as efforts shift towards restoring normality.

According to the latest update received from the Met Office, the storm was expected to persist until around 6pm, after which winds should drop to Force 4 and remain at that level over the next three days.

He concluded by urging continued caution, warning that dangers remained on the roads and in exposed areas, and advised the public to wait until conditions fully improve before carrying out repair or clean-up works. He also renewed his appeal for responsible use of the emergency number, stressing it should be reserved for genuine emergencies.

Opposition leader Alex Borg also addressed the House, thanking emergency workers, volunteers who assisted the Civil Protection Department, cleansing workers and all those who ensured that basic services continued to operate in difficult conditions.

He expressed solidarity with farmers and fishers affected by the storm and mentioned the “devastating scenes” in areas such as Marsaskala and Marsaxlokk. He thanked school staff who opened schools despite the weather and singled out Gozo Channel workers who remained on duty until the last possible moment to maintain connectivity between Malta and Gozo.

He finally thanked the public for following official directives and appealed to the government to ensure that those who suffered damage, particularly people whose livelihoods were affected, are properly compensated.

PN MP Darren Carabott said the storm had once again shown the strength of the “Maltese heart”, praising those who continue to serve the public in all conditions, whether in sun or rain, and especially during severe weather.