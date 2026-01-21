In the shadow of Trump’s Greenland threats Maltese MEPs call for EU unity

US President Donald Trump’s statements on Greenland over the past months have been dismissed as ramblings, with few believing he would follow up on his threats.

But the imposition of tariffs against eight European states after they pushed back against Trump’s posturing on Greenland is forcing governments and the EU to reassess Washington’s intentions.

EU leaders will get together in Brussels for an emergency summit on Thursday to discuss a way forward in an international order that has been upended.

And as the Trumpian shadow looms larger over Europe, Maltese MEPs have called for increased unity among member states. Nonetheless, they hold mixed views as to whether the EU should seek escalation, noting, however, that the bloc has strong retaliatory powers of its own.

Nothing to be surprised about

All of the Labour MEPs who spoke to MaltaToday said Trump’s escalation came as no surprise, saying the tension has been building up for months.

“This is not a new situation, and is further escalation of what we have seen over the past couple of months. If the EU was surprised, the EU was living in a parallel universe,” Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba (S&D) said.

His compatriot, Daniel Attard (S&D) agreed with the sentiment, saying Trump is delivering on the America First pledge made during the election campaign.

“I absolutely do not agree with him or his style, but the prison yard tactics he is employing are what he campaigned on,” Attard said. In these circumstances, the Labour MEP added, Europe must remain united or it risks becoming irrelevant.

Attard said the worst scenario for Europe would be military conflict. “I prefer to see 10 years of dialogue, even if sometimes stagnant, then one day of military conflict.”

Labour MEP Thomas Bajada (S&D) agreed with calls for unity and increased coordination among members states, but insisted the EU must not rush towards a decision.

Nationalist MEP David Casa (EPP) agreed with calls for increased unity, saying

Europe was right to make every effort to find common ground through restraint and dialogue. However, Casa noted that it is clear the strategy of appeasement has failed.

“Our caution has been interpreted as weakness and has only invited further pressure,” he said.

The MEPs collectively warned against allowing the US to drive a wedge between EU member states.

Daniel Attard said the EU not being a federal state puts it at a disadvantage since decision-making tends to be cumbersome and complicated, unlike that within other mega states like China and the US. However, Attard said this should not hold the EU back from taking a principled and united stand.

Addressing the European Parliament plenary on Monday, President Roberta Metsola warned that the US’s unilateral measures “will not help improve security in the Arctic”. “They risk the opposite,” she added.

“Transatlantic and Arctic security could be achieved without the destabilising impact of calling Greenland’s and Denmark’s sovereignty into question, or through measures like tariffs,” Metsola said.

The EP president emphasised that the EU supports Denmark and the people of Greenland. But despite her firm stance, Metsola signalled the EU remains open to dialogue with Washington. “Europe will always be open to continue to discuss in a spirit of mutual respect,” she said, echoing a message from EU Council President Antonio Costa, who has convened an emergency Council meeting for Thursday.

EU retaliation

EU leaders and diplomats have been scrambling to find solutions to Trump’s offensive, and while all MEPs who spoke to this newspaper urged caution, they pointed to what they believe is the “EU’s greatest weapon”—the single market.

“The EU is not without leverage. As one of the world’s largest economic blocs, Europe has the weight and the means to defend its interests and its decision-making autonomy. It is only with strength and unity that we can ensure peace and stability,” David Casa said.

Bajada agreed, calling the single market as the EU’s “biggest tool”.

“Sometimes in Malta we see it as a disadvantage, but it’s one of the biggest tools at our disposal,” Bajada insisted.

Nationalist MEP Peter Agius (EPP) agreed the EU has the tools to hit back at the US with tariffs of its own as it did in the past with other countries.

“The EU single market is one of the biggest trading markets in the world, and it would impact the US. It’s not a question of whether it can, but whether it should,” Agius said. However, he acknowledged the difficulty to navigate these circumstances. “No one has yet cracked the Trump enigma.”

Agius Saliba on the other hand insisted retaliation would get the EU nowhere, and as it had done in the past, it should strive for a diplomatic solution.

“The EU must re-adopt is diplomacy, and that has to remain centre-stage. We should not resort to military strength. The strength of the EU has always been in brokering peace, and it must remain that way,” Agius Saliba said.

Looking at the past to fix the future

Attard and Agius Saliba both pointed towards past decisions as the reason why the EU finds itself on the backfoot diplomatically.

“The EU suffers from a lack of credibility and consistency. We cannot send messages of approval on the US’s intervention in Venezuela and Iran, but then think we can do nothing on Greenland,” Attard said. “Even on Iran, for example, we banned Iranian diplomats, but we retained Israeli ones, despite the clearly documented evidence showing the genocide carried out by their government in Gaza.”

Agius Saliba said the bloc is perceived as weak and has been side-lined on major geo-political happenings.

Bajada shifted the blame to other reasons, saying the rules-based order the EU has been accustomed to has changed. “The game is being played with different rules now, and the rules are changing constantly,” he noted.

Peter Agius on the other hand welcomed Europe’s strategy. “I believe the EU is reacting well. It’s not reacting to the provocation by the US. It is sometimes listening to what the ‘monster’ has to say, but always keeping it at arm’s length,” he said.