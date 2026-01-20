Lands Authority scraps Fortina valuations, orders fresh assessment in clash with NAO

The Lands Authority has decided to scrap all previous valuations of the controversial Fortina change-of-use concession and commission a fresh assessment, in what will be the seventh valuation exercise linked to the Sliema waterfront site.

This was revealed during a sitting of parliament’s National Audit Office (NAO) Accounts Committee.

During the sitting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg, Lands Authority CEO Robert Vella told MPs that the valuations relied upon by the NAO were “technically flawed” and “illegal”, arguing that the authority could not proceed on the basis of what he described as defective methodologies.

He said this left the authority with no option but to restart the process to establish what he termed the “right and proper” value of the concession, which concerns the lifting of restrictive land-use conditions on land already in Fortina’s possession.

The NAO had based its conclusions on a Grant Thornton report commissioned by the Lands Authority, as well as an assessment by Forward Architects, a private practice co-founded by Christopher Micallef and Michael Pace.

Vella dismissed both studies, saying they were drawn up illegally and contained several technical shortcomings. Instead, the new valuation will again be carried out by architects Dennis Camilleri, Claude Mallia and Mario Cassar. These are the same experts who conducted the original 2017 assessment that concluded Fortina should pay €8.1 million. Vella said the new exercise is expected to be completed by May.

The decision drew strong criticism from the Opposition, with PN MP Darren Carabott accusing the Lands Authority of attempting to sideline the NAO’s findings, which had concluded that Fortina paid substantially less than it should have. Carabott said the move appeared to be an attempt to bury the auditor’s conclusions.

Ian Borg rejected the accusation, insisting that the aim was not to undermine the NAO but to ensure that the valuation met proper technical and legal standards. He said that if experts engaged by the auditor had erred, those errors needed to be corrected, adding that the NAO was not beyond scrutiny.

In September last year, after a four-year investigation, the NAO concluded that the €8.1 million paid by Fortina was not based on sound valuation principles and that a fair value assessment pointed instead to a figure closer to €21 million, implying a significant loss to the public purse.

Fortina, which paid the €8.1 million under protest, has argued that it was overcharged compared with similar concessions granted elsewhere and has challenged the NAO’s conclusions, saying they relied on inappropriate assumptions.