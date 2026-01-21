Storm Harry: Life back to normal, but expect thunderstorms today

The wind has died down and life is back to normal after Storm Harry, but the bad weather isn’t over yet as Met Office forecasts thundery showers and possibly hail across the islands on Wednesday.

According to the Met Office website, there’s a weather warning in place for thunderstorms with moderate to heavy showers, locally with hail. This warning is valid till 8pm today.

The rest of the weekend will remain windy and wet, except for a brief spell on Saturday when weather conditions should return to windy and partly cloudy.

Meanwhile, the Gozo Channel remains suspended due to bad weather. The Gozo fast ferry services are also suspended due to extensive damage at the Ta' Liesse Terminal while the OHSA is advising against carrying out works near the coast.

Storm Harry wreaked havoc across the islands on Tuesday, causing flight diversions and extensive damage in coastal localities. Marsaskala and Sliema were among the most affected localities.

Għar Lapsi, a popular spot for bathers, was also severely damaged in the storm. The Siġġiewi local council it is holding a meeting with Public Works officials to create a plan for repairs.