OHSA advises against works at coast as extreme weather conditions subside

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) have announced that work that was previously stopped due to extreme weather may resume.

In their statement, the Authority said that this decision follows communication with the Civil Protection Department regarding the extreme weather conditions of the past hours, which have now begun to subside.

Storm Harry battered Malta on Tuesday, causing fallen trees, scattered debris and widespread disruption as emergency crews responded to dozens of incidents across the islands.

The adverse weather is being driven by a deepening low-pressure system over Algeria that is forecast to extend into the central Mediterranean and intensify as it moves towards Tunisia, while a strong high-pressure system remains over the Balkans. This pressure gradient is generating strong and persistent winds over the Maltese Islands.

They have urged, however, that work close to the coast or the sea should be avoided as it remains dangerous for these types of work to be carried out.

They also asked the public and operators in the construction sector to report any dangerous situations by calling the helpline on 138, which remains the official point of contact during emergencies and risk situations.