Migrant worker flags fear of speaking up, human trafficking at GWU congress

The fear of speaking up for one’s rights and human trafficking concerns among third-country nationals (TCNs) were discussed during the General Workers’ Union (GWU) national congress on Wednesday.

The congress marked the first time a TCN addressed the union’s congress. GWU’s TCN Liaison Officer Manav Sanger used his speech to thank Malta for the chance to work and live on the islands.

“We are grateful for the opportunities Malta has given us, and we are happy to give back to this society,” he said on behalf of TCNs.

On the challenges foreign workers face in Malta, Sanger pointed out that they sometimes find it hard to understand that they have options for help when it comes to the workplace. “Many people are afraid to speak because their work permit, visa, or future does not feel safe.”

This fear, Sanger added, is also felt among TCNs who come to Malta as students, explaining that they face abuse and human trafficking.

“In some cases, agents threaten them by saying their ID card or work permit will be revoked. Because of this fear, many students suffer quietly,” he said.

Sanger said that in such cases, the GWU is among those organisations that offer hope. He noted that the union helped TCNs to receive justice and raise the salaries of underpaid workers, and because of this, these workers trust the GWU.

The TCN Liaison Officer noted that the union helped some 200 Bolt and Wolt couriers. He thanked the union’s Food and Hospitality Section and its head, Kevin Abela for fighting for these workers’ rights.

Sanger also spoke of the infamous Immigration Appeals Board process. Last year MaltaToday had reported cases of desperation, delays and the legal limbo that is associated with the process.

“When appeals are delayed or unclear, TCNs suffer and are often forced to work below minimum wage levels. If the appeals system works in a clear and fair way, many problems can be solved early. This helps everyone—TCNs and Maltese workers together.”

Sanger called for equal treatment for workers, stressing that TCNs do not ask for special treatment, but equal treatment and respect.