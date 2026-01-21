Sexual Health strategy submissions to be presented to cabinet for discussion, minister tells House

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela told parliament on Wednesday he has passed on submissions on the National Sexual Health Strategy to Cabinet secretary Ryan Spagnol.

“Once the cabinet has discussed the strategy, and it has been approved, we will start implementing it,” the health ministry told parliament.

He was replying to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Graziella Attard Previ who asked about free emergency contraception.

MaltaToday reported last Sunday how the morning-after pill is still not available for free, despite the measure being a key proposal in the National Sexual Health Strategy over a year ago.

Abela said there were a number of submissions put forward on the strategy, and they will be included in the document presented to the cabinet for discussion.

He also made reference to the free HIV prevention medicines along with free PrEP and PEP medicine announced by government last Sunday that will be made free from the end of January.

“This is a pledge we made in our electoral manifesto, and on 29 January we will be implementing the free provision of medicines known as PrEP and PEP, which are both aimed at HIV prevention but work for different circumstances," the Prime Minister said.

PrEP is a long-term medicine used for prevention, whilst PEP is used in cases of accidental or one-time exposure, he explained. The measure forms part of a broader sexual health strategy being implemented by the government.

Abela said the decision “required courage” and could be controversial, but stated it was the right thing to do.