WATCH | Government in talks with businesses over Storm Harry damage compensation

Government is in individual talks with businesses that suffered damages due to Storm Harry, Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed.

Abela was doorstepped by journalists one day after a number of localities were battered by the storm which left homes, businesses, farmers, and infrastructure damaged.

The devastation was on full display in Għar Lapsi on Wednesday morning, as many stood in the iconic bay in disbelief of the state of the area. Roads crumbled, garage doors were broken by waves, and one restaurant owner lost everything due to the storm.

READ ALSO | Disciplined Forces respond to nearly 700 incidents as storm batters Malta

Abela told the media that the Agriculture Ministry has already appealed to farmers and fishers to inform authorities about any damages they incurred.

When it comes to businesses, Abela confirmed that government is in individual talks and is looking at numerous cases to assess what damages were suffered.

The Prime Minister said the forum of permanent secretaries met on Wednesday to start the process of evaluating damages and mapping out how they can be addressed.

“We won’t leave anyone alone,” he assured.

When asked what businesses can do to reach out to government, Abela said that there has already been a public outreach exercise, and that negotiations have already started.