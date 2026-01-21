Clyde Caruana takes aim at Opposition: You have it wrong on the economy

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana on Wednesday defended the government’s fiscal policy, dismissing Opposition claims that public debt, the deficit and government spending are out of control as “simply not true”.

Opening the parliamentary debate on the implementation of the budget estimates, Caruana said the Opposition was trying to “scare people” with a narrative that is contradicted by official figures.

On public debt, Caruana said Malta remains among the least indebted countries in the EU, both before and after the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that prior to the pandemic, Malta ranked among the 10 least debt-burdened member states, a position it still holds today despite the economic shocks of recent years.

Malta’s debt currently stands below 50% of gross domestic product, he said, compared with around 70% of GDP 13 years ago under a Nationalist administration.

“This is the reality, not the picture being painted by the Opposition,” Caruana told MPs.

He also rejected claims that increased borrowing has led to unsustainable interest costs. Despite higher borrowing levels in recent years, the interest burden on Malta’s debt has remained at around 1.2%, he said. Before the pandemic Malta ranked 13th among EU countries in terms of interest costs on debt, and it now stands in 12th place.

“Not only is the situation the opposite of what the Opposition is saying, but the figures today are better,” the minister said.

Caruana also argued standard economic indicators are often discussed without sufficient attention to quality of life. While GDP per capita is commonly used as a benchmark, he said it should be considered alongside cost-of-living factors.

As an example, he noted that a loaf of bread in Malta costs around €1, whereas it is significantly more expensive in countries such as Luxembourg. “That also tells you something about quality of life,” he said.

Malta’s GDP per capita stood at €31,930 in 2020, placing it 10th in the EU. By 2024, this had risen to €43,891, moving Malta up to ninth place, according to figures cited by the minister.

Turning to the deficit, Caruana said the government is on track to meet its fiscal targets ahead of schedule. The deficit is projected at 3.3% of GDP but is expected to fall below the EU’s 3% threshold by 2026.

He recalled before Christmas the European Commission had warned Malta and other countries in excessive deficit about the need to curb spending and had issued guidelines on expenditure limits. Despite this, he said, Malta is still expected to bring its deficit below 3% by 2025.

Under EU fiscal rules, countries are given four years to correct an excessive deficit. Caruana said he had committed to doing so within two years.

“I will be proved right,” he said.

The minister also took aim at the Opposition’s economic credentials, accusing it of relying on “bad advice” from its spokespersons.

“The Opposition had four spokespersons in five years, and they all got it wrong,” he said, adding that the Opposition has no credibility on economic policy.

He argued the government’s track record undermines Opposition criticism, pointing to successive reductions in income tax. “How can a government which got it so wrong continue to decrease income tax year after year?” he asked rhetorically.

Caruana said Malta is the country which taxes its citizens the least in Europe, both in terms of income tax and consumption taxes such as VAT and excise duties.

Concluding, he said the government’s fiscal policy and administration provide certainty for investors.

“The government and its fiscal administration are a guarantee for investors looking to spend money in Malta,” he said.