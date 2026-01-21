Permanent Secretary Ronald Mizzi says Storm Harry shed light on Gozo’s double insularity challenges

Ronald Mizzi, permanent secretary within the OPM, has called for a more serious and less romanticised debate on a permanent link between Malta and Gozo after ferry services were suspended for nearly two days due to Storm Harry.

In a Facebook post, Mizzi said the disruption highlighted the “double insularity” of living in Gozo. He revealed the suspension of the Gozo Channel fleet meant he was unable to attend a family funeral in Malta.

Mizzi said he moved to Gozo five years ago by choice and remains grateful for the frequency and affordability of inter-island services, which he described as exceptional by international standards.

He noted government investment over recent years had been “game changers” for connectivity.

However, he said plans for a permanent link between Malta and Gozo appear to have stalled amid ongoing debate.

While acknowledging that severe weather disruptions are rare, Mizzi warned that when they occur the consequences can be serious, particularly for people whose health or lives may be at risk.

He argued that opposition to a permanent link often relies on reflex arguments about identity, charm or preservation, and stressed that improved infrastructure does not have to replace existing ferry services.

Different modes of transport, he said, should complement each other to ensure resilience and reliability.

Mizzi rejected the idea that Gozo’s identity depends on isolation, saying it is shaped by its people, culture, environment and policy choices, not physical separation.

Looking ahead to Vision 2050, he said major infrastructure projects should be assessed on broader social and national benefits, even if they fall short on purely commercial grounds.

He concluded by thanking ferry workers for their commitment, and urged policymakers to approach the debate with greater empathy and seriousness.

“Resilience is not something we improvise in moments of crisis,” Mizzi said. “It is something we design deliberately, in advance.”

Mizzi had been suspended from his role as permanent secretary after being charged in relation to the hospitals deal, but was reinstated last year.