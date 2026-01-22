St Thomas Bay in Marsaskala remains impassable two days after Storm Harry wreaked havoc

Two days after Storm Harry battered Malta, the extent of damage caused by powerful waves and severe gale force winds in seaside localities is still emerging.

Marsaskala was one of the worst-hit with seawater causing destruction in the town’s centre and main promenade where shop owners and residents were left counting the costs.

But no less destructive were the waves in the St Thomas Bay area, where the road leading to the boathouses and the Munxar cliffs remains impassable two days later.

The sea is still angry as waves continue to crash, albeit with reduced intensity, against the rocks and the seawalls along the promenade. The inner sandy beach has vanished with sand and seaweed washed ashore in mounds, blocking the road.

Two cars trapped in the sand are wrecked, standing there as an ominous reminder of the sea’s uncompromising power. A few metres away, the carcass of a wooden boat lies there, like a fish out of water.

But the sheer force of Storm Harry is evident in the large chunks of concrete seawall that were dislodged and sections of the promenade that collapsed.

Wooden benches, freshly installed and painted last summer, when the Infrastructure Ministry inaugurated works undertaken in the area to upgrade public infrastructure, are flattened, destroyed. The iron mesh placed on the ground to hold gravel in place in an area used as a parking lot for boat trailers is uprooted, leaving gaping holes in the ground, some a foot deep.

Further towards the Munxar area, a section of natural rock collapsed, bringing the edge of the cliff closer to the caravan area, while newly-appeared fissures along the coastline suggest instability.

St Thomas Bay may not be a priority in the grander scheme of things but just like Għar Lapsi, the area is a popular bathing spot with locals and sought-after by boaters, joggers and walkers.

READ ALSO | Loss and disbelief hang over storm-shaken Għar Lapsi