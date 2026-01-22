menu

St Thomas Bay in Marsaskala remains impassable two days after Storm Harry wreaked havoc

MaltaToday visits St Thomas Bay and finds wrecked cars trapped in sand washed ashore by the angry sea, dislodged concrete seawalls, flattened benches, collapsed rockfaces and a destroyed promenade

kurt_sansone
22 January 2026, 9:12am
by Kurt Sansone
2 min read
The sun rising over the Munxar cliffs in Marsaskala as a van remains trapped in sand at St Thomas Bay, two days after Storm Harry wreaked havoc across the islands (Photo: Kurt Sansone/MaltaToday)
Two days after Storm Harry battered Malta, the extent of damage caused by powerful waves and severe gale force winds in seaside localities is still emerging.

Marsaskala was one of the worst-hit with seawater causing destruction in the town’s centre and main promenade where shop owners and residents were left counting the costs.

A wrecked car trapped in the sand and the carcass of a wooden boat are the remnants of angry waves that battered St Thomas Bay during Storm Harry (Photo: Kurt Sansone/MaltaToday)
But no less destructive were the waves in the St Thomas Bay area, where the road leading to the boathouses and the Munxar cliffs remains impassable two days later.

The road leading to the boathouses and Munxar area remains blocked two days after Storm Harry (Photo: Kurt Sansone/MaltaToday)
The sea is still angry as waves continue to crash, albeit with reduced intensity, against the rocks and the seawalls along the promenade. The inner sandy beach has vanished with sand and seaweed washed ashore in mounds, blocking the road.

The sheer force of the sea dislodged parts of the concrete seawall along the promenade in St Thomas Bay (Photo: Kurt Sansone/MaltaToday)
Two cars trapped in the sand are wrecked, standing there as an ominous reminder of the sea’s uncompromising power. A few metres away, the carcass of a wooden boat lies there, like a fish out of water.

Part of the promenade near the slipway was destroyed (Photo: Kurt Sansone/MaltaToday)
But the sheer force of Storm Harry is evident in the large chunks of concrete seawall that were dislodged and sections of the promenade that collapsed.

Wooden benches were smashed as infrastructural works on public areas inaugurated last summer went up in smoke (Photo: Kurt Sansone/MaltaToday)
Iron mesh that used to hold gravel in place in a makeshift parking was uprooted (Photo: Kurt Sansone/MaltaToday)
Wooden benches, freshly installed and painted last summer, when the Infrastructure Ministry inaugurated works undertaken in the area to upgrade public infrastructure, are flattened, destroyed. The iron mesh placed on the ground to hold gravel in place in an area used as a parking lot for boat trailers is uprooted, leaving gaping holes in the ground, some a foot deep.

Part of the cliff face collapsed bringing the shoreline closer to the camper site (Photo: Kurt Sansone/MaltaToday)
Rock fissures that appeared after Storm Harry suggest an unstable shoreline (Photo: Kurt Sansone/MaltaToday)
Further towards the Munxar area, a section of natural rock collapsed, bringing the edge of the cliff closer to the caravan area, while newly-appeared fissures along the coastline suggest instability.

St Thomas Bay may not be a priority in the grander scheme of things but just like Għar Lapsi, the area is a popular bathing spot with locals and sought-after by boaters, joggers and walkers.

