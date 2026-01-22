Permanent air link would have prevented inconvenience faced by Gozo residents, GTA says

The Gozo Tourism Association has renewed its call for an inter-island air link after Storm Harry this week brought ferry services to a halt, effectively cutting Gozo off from Malta.

The severe weather caused widespread disruption across the Maltese Islands, with the suspension of maritime connections highlighting Gozo’s heavy reliance on sea transport.

The association said an alternative mode of connectivity, particularly an air link, would have significantly reduced the inconvenience faced by residents and prevented the loss of bednights from foreign visitors.

According to the GTA, a fixed-wing aircraft service connecting Gozo to Malta International Airport (MIA) would serve as a vital infrastructural safeguard during periods of adverse sea conditions.

With the necessary planning permissions now in place, the GTA is urging the immediate commencement of works on the proposed rural airfield at Ta’ Lambert.

The GTA also warned similar extreme weather events are likely to become more frequent as a result of climate change. Such conditions, it said, not only disrupt inter-island travel but also pose serious risks to low-lying coastal communities. During the recent storm, seaside localities including Marsalforn and Xlendi experienced flooding.

Both areas already have approved master plans, with the Marsalforn plan including the construction of a breakwater.

The association is calling on the relevant authorities to begin preparations for this project, which would provide shelter for the bay, protect catering establishments and residences along the seafront, and offer an alternative port to Mġarr Harbour during severe weather.

The Gozo Tourism Association also expressed its gratitude to Gozo Channel employees who continued operating under extremely challenging conditions last Monday.

It likewise thanked staff from the Ministry for Gozo and Planning, as well as members of the Police Force and the Civil Protection Department, for their efforts in clearing debris and restoring order in the storm’s aftermath.