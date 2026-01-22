Local councils urged to report storm-related damages to Public Works Department

Local councils have been urged to immediately report storm-related damage as authorities move to address widespread infrastructural harm caused by Storm Harry over recent days.

The Public Works Department said the storm left severe damage across Malta, prompting government intervention through the department and Infrastructure Malta.

In a statement, the department called on local councils to report damage, particularly cases that pose dangers, constitute emergency situations or affect accessibility. Councils have been instructed to submit reports through a form circulated by the Public Works Department or, in cases of difficulty, to contact the department on 2292 2222.

The department said the reporting process complements interventions already carried out in several coastal localities where the storm caused significant damage. Affected areas include Mellieha, Marsaskala, Xghajra, Kalkara and Ghar Lapsi, among others.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bonett said the system would allow repairs to be carried out with immediate effect.

“In this way, local councils will help streamline the process so that the necessary repairs can be carried out immediately,” Bonett said. “As we have always stood by workers, families and business owners in moments of need, we will do so again now to ensure that no individual is left to shoulder the burden alone.”

Parliamentary Secretary Omar Farrugia thanked local councils and workers assisting with repair efforts to ensure damage is addressed as quickly and safely as possible for communities.

“Regardless of how circumstances arise, even when they are natural, we are acting as we always have with the people,” Farrugia said. “By standing by their side in the moments when support is most needed.”

Authorities reiterated an appeal for the public to avoid coastal areas that have been closed by the Public Works Department in the interest of public health and safety.