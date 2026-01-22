Severe delays for Gozo Channel ferry as service recovers from Storm Harry

Passengers and heavy vehicles faced long delays at Ċirkewwa and Mġarr on Thursday as ferry operations between Malta and Gozo gradually returned to normal following an almost two-day suspension caused by Storm Harry.

Gozo Channel services were halted on Monday evening and throughout Tuesday as strong south-easterly winds, with gusts reaching 104km/h, made conditions at sea and in port unsafe. An attempt to resume crossings on Wednesday morning was aborted after one of the ferries struggled to berth at Ċirkewwa due to strong residual swells left by the storm.

Full service was eventually resumed later on Wednesday, but with reduced capacity, as one of the vessels, MV Gaudos, remains out of service for scheduled maintenance. Gozo Channel has warned that delays are expected as traffic builds up and goods deliveries resume after the prolonged disruption.

On Thursday, queues of heavy vehicles were reported at both Ċirkewwa and Mġarr, while some passengers said they had been waiting for more than two hours in Ċirkewwa to return to Gozo, as the backlog from earlier cancellations continued to affect operations.

Other sea transport services also remain affected. The fast ferry service between Valletta and Gozo has been suspended indefinitely after storm damage at the Valletta terminal, while the Sliema–Valletta ferry and the Three Cities ferry services were still not operating on Thursday due to strong winds and swell in the Grand Harbour, according to Valletta Ferry Services.

Authorities have urged travellers and commercial operators to plan ahead and expect further delays as conditions gradually stabilise and normal schedules are restored.