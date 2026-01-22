Updated | ARMS rejects PN claim that 50,000 accounts were affected by billing error

Updated at 6:57pm with ARMS statement

ARMS has rejected claims by the Nationalist Party that around 50,000 consumer accounts were affected by errors linked to the eco-contribution on water and electricity bills, insisting that only a small percentage of customers were impacted and that the issue was addressed immediately.

In a statement issued on Friday, the agency said it would not engage in political debate but accused the Opposition of selectively publishing internal correspondence and of unnecessarily alarming the public. ARMS said the figure quoted by the PN does not reflect the facts, adding that replies within the same email chain published by the Opposition contradict the claim.

ARMS said it will await the outcome of the independent audit appointed by the Energy Ministry, out of respect for the process. However, it insisted that the system is now functioning properly and that no customer will lose any benefit to which they are entitled. The agency also reiterated that the eco-contribution applies to residential accounts.

The agency also addressed claims about missing payments, saying no payments had disappeared from its system. It said the issue had been caused by a technical problem with a local bank, which was identified on the same day and resolved after immediate contact with the bank.

The PN had earlier said internal ARMS emails showed that tens of thousands of consumers were affected by the billing problem and accused both ARMS and the government of misleading the public. The Opposition also called for refunds to affected families and demanded political responsibility from Energy Minister Miriam Dalli.

The Labour Party hit back at the PN’s claims, accusing the Opposition of spreading false information and politicising the issue. In a statement, the PL said it was “another lie from the Nationalist Party”, insisting that it was ARMS itself that had exposed what it described as inaccuracies in the PN’s press conference held outside the agency’s Blata l-Bajda offices.