Voluntary organisations affected by Storm Harry urged to register for government support

Voluntary organisations affected by Storm Harry are being urged to formally register the damage they sustained so that government assistance can be assessed and provided, the Ministry for Inclusion and Volunteering said on Thursday.

The call is being issued by the ministry through the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector (MCVS), following the severe weather that hit Malta and Gozo earlier this week, causing widespread damage.

Registered voluntary organisations that are compliant with the Office of the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations (OCVO) and which suffered physical damage or other negative impacts are being asked to fill in an online form available on maltacvs.org by Wednesday, 28 January 2026. Submissions must include photographic evidence of the damage.

The initiative forms part of the government’s wider response to the storm, which brought strong winds and heavy rainfall across the islands.

Minister for Inclusion and Volunteering Julia Farrugia said the storm had affected a number of voluntary organisations and their infrastructure, which she described as vital to social and community services. She said the registration process is intended to give authorities a clearer picture of the situation so that assistance can be allocated fairly, effectively and in a timely manner.

For further information, organisations may contact the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector on 2248 1110 or by email on [email protected].