Property Price Registry launched to boost transparency in housing market

A new Property Price Registry aimed at improving transparency and confidence in Malta’s property market has been launched on the initiative of the Property Malta Foundation, with support from the Justice and Construction Sector Reform Ministry.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Jonathan Attard said the property market is not only an economic sector but also a social reality that directly affects families, particularly first-time buyers. He said greater access to reliable data is essential for informed decision-making and fairer market conditions.

While professionals such as estate agents, banks and companies will be able to subscribe to the service, Maltese and Gozitan citizens, including first-time buyers, will be able to request information free of charge from Property Malta about properties they are considering purchasing.

The registry, developed by Property Malta on a digital platform built by PwC Malta, is based on verified residential and contractual prices drawn from registered contracts dating back to 2018, rather than advertised or speculative values. The platform uses advanced analytics, geospatial mapping and interactive dashboards to provide price benchmarks across different localities and property types.

Attard said the initiative complements ongoing government reforms in the sector, including the establishment of the Property Market Agency as a new regulator of intermediaries, and tighter licensing, enforcement and standards within the construction industry. He said these reforms are intended to raise standards, strengthen sustainability and rebuild public trust.

Property Malta chairman Sandro Chetcuti and PwC director Angelique Spina also addressed the conference, which was attended by industry stakeholders, including representatives from the Malta Development Association and regulatory bodies such as the Property Market Agency.