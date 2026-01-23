Women’s lobby slams delays in free contraception and morning-after pill rollout

The Malta Women’s Lobby (MWL) has expressed frustration over continued delays in providing free access to emergency contraception and other contraceptives through public health services, despite repeated political commitments and inclusion in the National Sexual Health Strategy.

In a statement, the organisation said the morning-after pill is still only available free of charge at Mater Dei Hospital in cases of sexual assault, and even then only because it is sponsored by pharmaceutical companies and provided after hospital admission. The group said this falls far short of what is needed for time-sensitive preventive healthcare.

The MWL said free contraception was first pledged as an electoral commitment in 2021, and again raised during renewed consultations on the National Sexual Health Strategy in December 2024, but no concrete measures have followed. “Here we are in 2026, with no clear timelines, no published strategy, and no free access to contraception in sight,” the statement said.

While acknowledging improvements in HIV prevention, including wider access to post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and the introduction of state-funded pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), the lobby warned against what it described as selective approaches to sexual health.

It said delays in accessing emergency contraception can have serious consequences, particularly for women and girls facing financial, age-related or social barriers.

The organisation called for the immediate inclusion of emergency contraception on the national medicines formulary, the publication of a clear timeline for free contraception, the removal of access barriers, and the full implementation of the National Sexual Health Strategy with transparent monitoring mechanisms.

“Emergency contraception is not a luxury — it is preventive healthcare, and it must be accessible, affordable, and available now,” a spokesperson for the Malta Women’s Lobby said, adding that repeated delays demonstrate a disregard for vulnerable groups.

