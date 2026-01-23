PN accuses ARMS of ‘lying’ over billing errors, says public trust has been lost

The Nationalist Party has accused ARMS Ltd of persisting with “misleading statements” over recent billing issues, claiming the utility provider is still receiving thousands of complaints while continuing to insist that its system is functioning properly.

In a statement signed by MPs Mark Anthony Sammut and Graziella Galea, the PN said that initial confusion over the application of eco-reductions affected around 50,000 accounts, a figure the party says is supported by consumer feedback and internal ARMS correspondence.

The Opposition criticised ARMS for refusing to confirm how many customers were actually impacted, despite now describing the problem as affecting only a “small percentage” of users.

The PN also targeted ARMS chief operations officer Nikita Zammit Alamango, accusing her of having known about the problem for at least a year and of concealing it from consumers. The party said this was evidenced by internal emails, and described recent ARMS statements signed by Zammit Alamango as attempts to downplay the seriousness of the situation while attacking Opposition figures.

The Opposition further alleged that ARMS’s leadership is politically partisan, claiming the company now resembles “a Labour club more than a public entity”. It also accused Energy Minister Miriam Dalli of inaction, saying her failure to intervene makes her complicit in what it described as an attempt to conceal the issue from the public.

According to the PN, it continues to receive complaints from consumers who say they were not granted eco-reductions on their bills over the past two years, and insisted that an independent audit announced by government will not restore public confidence in the company’s leadership.

“Public trust in ARMS’s leadership has been completely lost,” the statement said, adding that as long as the current leadership remains in place, consumers cannot have confidence in the accuracy of their bills or in official statements issued by the company.

ARMS and the government have previously rejected claims that tens of thousands of accounts were affected, saying only a small percentage of customers were impacted by a technical issue that was addressed, and that no one would lose out financially. An independent audit has also been appointed to review the matter.