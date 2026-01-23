Denmark and the people of Greenland should decide island’s fate, Abela says

Prime Minister Robert Abela urged prudence, restraint and continued support for peace and de-escalation efforts during an informal meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday.

The meeting, convened by European Council President Antonio Costa against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, saw Abela voice Malta’s concern over the escalation and tone of discussions related to Greenland.

He expressed Malta’s full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland, stressing that any decision concerning Greenland must be taken solely by Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark, in line with international law and the United Nations Charter.

While welcoming developments in recent days, Abela emphasised that the current phase remains sensitive and requires measured communication, with every step taken cautiously. He warned against any action that could escalate tensions or place unnecessary geopolitical pressure on smaller states.

“Despite the fact that recent developments are positive, this is certainly not a closed chapter,” Abela said after the summit. “I believe the coming weeks will be even more sensitive. This means we must be extremely careful in our words and actions, and consistently recognise that we are facing a geopolitical situation the world has not seen in decades. Collectively, as a European Union, we have a responsibility to act with maturity and accountability, ensuring we do nothing that could escalate tensions or place ourselves under pressure.”

Discussions at the summit also addressed the situation in the Middle East and efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza. Abela reiterated Malta’s support for all initiatives that promote peace and dialogue. In this context, he referred to discussions on a Peace Board initiative promoted by the United States, underscoring that such mechanisms should serve to unite rather than divide.

He stressed the need for pragmatism and constructive engagement in any effort that brings the international community closer to the ultimate goal of peace.

“My intervention was that we should not necessarily view this board as something the European Union and all member states must immediately join,” Abela said. “Rather, we should see it as an opportunity, and instead of it becoming a point of divergence, we should use it as a point of convergence.”

The prime minister concluded by reaffirming Malta’s consistent commitment to dialogue, caution and respect for international law as the only path towards sustainable peace.