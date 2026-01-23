President meets young girl who donated her hair to help sick children

President Myriam Spiteri Debono has met a nine-year-old British girl who donated her hair to help make wigs for children who lose their hair because of illness or medical treatment, in a gesture that has also inspired a children’s book in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund (MCCF).

Ria-Rose Leia Moore cut her hair while on holiday in Malta at her aunt’s hair salon and donated it to the UK-based NGO Little Princess Trust, which provides real-hair wigs to children undergoing medical treatment. Similar to the MCCF’s initiative in Malta, the charity supports young patients who experience hair loss as a result of serious illness.

Ria’s gesture inspired the book Xagħar Ria, written by family friend Patricia Bondin, with all proceeds going to the Malta Community Chest Fund to support its ongoing assistance to patients and families in need. The MCCF described the initiative as complementing its efforts to encourage children to engage in acts of solidarity and social responsibility, values promoted through its annual BOV Piggy Bank Campaign, and requested that the President meet the young donor at San Anton Palace.

During the meeting, Ria explained that she was motivated by stories of other children who lose their hair because of illness and said she had insisted on making the donation despite knowing it would take a long time for her hair to grow back. President Spiteri Debono praised the nine-year-old’s sense of responsibility and altruism, noting that the initiative had come from the child herself, and encouraged her to continue promoting similar acts of kindness among her friends and schoolmates.

Also present for the courtesy visit were Ria’s mother, author Patricia Bondin, illustrator Lynn Zammit Russell, editor Prof. Toni Aquilina and Faraxa Publishing House founder Joanne Micallef. Officials from the Office of the President, as well as MCCF chairperson Sina Bugeja and members of the Presidency secretariat, also attended the meeting.

The Malta Community Chest Fund reminded the public that it accepts donations of human hair, which are sent abroad to be made into wigs by specialists and then provided free of charge to patients with various medical conditions.