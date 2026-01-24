Gozo chamber calls for national permanent link discussion after Storm Harry interruptions

The Gozo Business Chamber has called for the discussion on a permanent link between Malta and Gozo to be reconsidered, following adverse weather conditions that left the island completely cut off from the rest of the country in recent days.

The Chamber acknowledged the work of Gozo Channel workers, police, civil protection, medics and other public officers who ensured the provision of emergency services despite the challenging conditions.

“The adverse weather conditions have shown Gozo’s dependency on one mode of transport which has seen Gozo cut out completely from the rest of the world. People were stranded, and flights and appointments were missed because our sole mode of transport between the two islands could not operate,” the Chamber stated.

The organisation, which was the main promoter of the permanent link project, noted that the Gozo Regional Development Strategy issued in 2023 had highlighted the need to re-examine this project.

Storm Harry wreaked havoc across the islands on Tuesday, causing flight diversions and extensive damage in coastal localities. Marsaskala and Sliema were among the most affected localities.

They pointed out that this week marks the launch of a Task Force focusing on the accessibility of Mġarr Harbour and Gozo’s accessibility in general. The Chamber is part of this Task Force and described it as an important milestone for implementing actions to address the harbour’s problems and undertake infrastructural works to complement the planned expansion of the Gozo Channel fleet.

However, the Chamber emphasised that one project does not exclude another. The planned expansion of the Gozo Channel fleet and the permanent link project would complement each other, strengthening the island’s resilience, it said.

The Chamber called for a serious and transparent discussion on the matter, one that would ultimately ensure a more resilient Gozo.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​