Voice for Choice send open letter to PM demanding abortion decriminalisation

Voice for Choice has called for the formal decriminalization of abortion in Malta through a letter written to Prime Minister Robert Abela, arguing that the current legal framework punishes women through investigations and prosecutions, even when imprisonment is avoided.

In an open letter, the advocacy group acknowledged the Prime Minister’s recent recognition that imprisoning women for abortion “serves no one and causes real harm,” describing this as “a position civil society has been advancing for years.”

In a round table discussion with MaltaToday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said he does not believe women should go to prison for having an abortion and will comfortably use his prerogative as prime minister to recommend swapping any prison sentence with a conditional discharge.

However, the organisation stressed that harm extends far beyond potential prison sentences. “Criminal investigations, police questioning, the seizure of personal devices, court proceedings, legal costs, public exposure, and prolonged uncertainty all constitute punishment in themselves,” the letter states.

The group highlighted that in 2025 alone, at least 667 abortion pills were sent to Malta, representing an 11.5% increase on the previous year. “Abortions are happening under the current legal regime. Criminalisation has not reduced them. It has pushed people into secrecy, legal risk, and isolation,” Voice for Choice wrote.

The organisation argued that if the government genuinely aims to ensure women are not punished for pregnancy decisions, legislative change is necessary. “Decriminalisation would remove the threat of investigation and prosecution altogether, while allowing the state to continue strengthening contraception access, comprehensive sex education, and reproductive healthcare services,” the letter explained.

Voice for Choice clarified that their proposal does not require full legalisation of abortion if the government remains opposed to that step. “Protecting women and upholding the rule of law requires clarity, integrity, and legislative action,” the group concluded, inviting the Prime Minister to “ratify decriminalisation formally in the law.“