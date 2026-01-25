FIAU flagged company awarded social housing contract with ties to Galdes's brother

The Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) flagged the fact that Roderick Galdes’s brother was a “close business partner” of the owner of a company awarded social housing contracts.

Galdes resigned from his post as Housing Minister on Saturday after months of scrutiny over his dubious property dealings and allegations of hobnobbing with contractors.

According to the Times of Malta, an FIAU review highlighted that work on two publicly funded social housing developments was subcontracted in 2019 to a new company owned at the time by an Italian associate of Malcolm Galdes, the minister’s brother.

The company, LAM Projects, was founded in 2018 and was awarded subcontracted work on the Siġġiewi and Msida housing projects by Bonnici Brothers, despite lacking any experience in Malta’s construction industry.

While Malcolm Galdes did not hold any formal role as a shareholder or director of LAM Projects, the FIAU identified him as a “close business partner” of the company’s then owner, Lorenzo di Pinto. Documents show that Galdes’ brother had previously partnered with di Pinto in other ventures.

Investigators also flagged concerns over cash deposits made into bank accounts under Malcolm Galdes’ control. LAM Projects has not submitted any financial statements since it was established in 2018.

In 2022, a subsidiary of Bonnici Brothers filed court proceedings claiming that LAM had failed to complete €450,000 worth of work for which it had already been paid.

LAM Projects was hired to work on developments comprising 84 social housing units in Siġġiewi and 102 units in Msida. The main contracts for these projects were awarded by Malita Investments to a Bonnici Brothers-owned company.

Amici Projects then subcontracted the work to LAM Projects in 2019. Legal filings indicate that Bonnici Brothers advanced €2 million to LAM for work on the two housing developments and other projects.

This arrangement prompted the FIAU to question why a major construction firm would rely on a newly formed company, with no experience, to undertake social housing construction works.