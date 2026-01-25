'We're not there yet,' Borg tells supporters after promising MaltaToday survey

The Nationalist Party is “not there yet” party leader Alex Borg told his followers in the wake of MaltaToday’s latest survey.

Sunday’s survey shows the gap between the PN and PL narrowing to 9,000 votes, as Borg warned that the party remains the underdog during the party’s general council in Gozo.

Borg said the MaltaToday survey confirmed an end to the party’s previous heavy election defeats. However, he cautioned against overconfidence, stressing that while the public is increasingly seeing the PN as a credible alternative government, victory is far from assured.

Addressing the party, Borg referred to the resignation of Roderick Galdes, arguing that even his resignation letter suggested he had prioritised party interests over the national good.

Turning to Gozo, Borg spoke about the difficulties faced by commuters in the wake of Storm Harry. He thanked all those who worked during the storm to protect public safety.

The opposition leader pointed toward government’s failure to plan adequately for coastal areas, leaving residents and businesses vulnerable to flooding and damage whenever severe weather was forecast. He pointed specifically to the government’s 2022 Marsalforn masterplan, which he said had failed to materialise.

Borg expressed scepticism over government promises to introduce new ferries, saying he hoped they would not turn out to be empty commitments similar to the proposed Gozo-Malta tunnel or metro project.

He warned against what he described as election-eve promises designed to raise false expectations.

Turning toward global affairs, Borg said the international climate was becoming increasingly unstable, with diplomatic norms being eroded.

“These are not normal times,” Borg said, stressing that Malta should stand firmly in defence of national sovereignty, and that the future of Greenland should be decided by its people.