Escaped farmed sea bream unlikely to boost wild stocks after Storm Harry: marine biologist

Farmed sea bream that escaped into Maltese waters following Storm Harry are unlikely to contribute to the recovery of wild fish stocks and may pose ecological risks, a marine biologist has warned.

His comments to MaltaToday come amid public debate over weekend fishing activity targeting the escapees which made the rounds on social media.

The storm damaged fish farm infrastructure, allowing a number of sea bream to escape into the wild. The incident prompted both recreational and commercial fishers to head out over the weekend, with images and videos of catches circulating widely on social media.

The footage triggered criticism from members of the public who argued the fish should be left in the sea to help replenish Malta’s declining sea bream populations.

However, marine biologist Alan Deidun said the escaped fish have a low chance of surviving in the wild and would not meaningfully contribute to stock recovery.

Deidun said farmed sea bream are vaccinated and bred in captivity over several generations, resulting in limited natural survival instincts.

“They are fed pellets throughout their lives and do not know how to hunt for food,” he said.

Unlike tuna, which are ranched — caught in the wild and fattened in pens — sea bream and sea bass are fully farmed fish, Deidun said. This distinction becomes apparent underwater, where escaped fish often approach divers without displaying fear.

“I doubt their sustainability in the wild,” he said.

Deidun also warned that farmed sea bream could negatively affect wild populations due to their limited genetic diversity.

“Given that their gene pool is not as diverse as wild stocks, they could contaminate wild populations if interbreeding occurs,” he said, adding that escapees are a concern for both marine biologists and geneticists.

If not caught, the fish are likely to die or become prey for other species, Deidun said. He also warned that farmed fish may carry parasites that could be transmitted to wild stocks.

Efforts to rebuild sea bream populations should instead focus on protecting wild fish and regulating fishing activity, he said.

“To increase populations, you have to protect wild stocks and regulate fishing,” Deidun said.